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The most important step is the one nobody enjoys. Six weeks out, walk the house room by room and decide what has earned a place on the truck. Anything you wouldn’t pay to ship is moving out of habit.
The most important step is the one nobody enjoys. Six weeks out, walk the house room by room and decide what has earned a place on the truck. Anything you wouldn’t pay to ship is moving out of habit.
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4 min.Read

The Sustainable Moving Checklist Every Household Should Follow

Bhok Thompson
By Bhok Thompson
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A family throws out more in the three weeks around a move than in the whole rest of the year. The sofa won’t fit the new living room, so it goes to the curb. A box of old phones and cables travels from one drawer to another. A wall of new cardboard shows up, gets used once, and goes flat. On the last night, the pantry goes into a trash bag.

Most of it is avoidable. The greener move is also the cheaper one, and both run on the same number: how much goes on the truck, and how far.

Weight Is What You’re Paying For

Long-distance quotes are built on weight and volume. A heavier truck burns more diesel over the same miles, so the wardrobe you sell cuts the bill and emissions in one go.

The most important step is the one nobody enjoys. Six weeks out, walk the house room by room and decide what has earned a place on the truck. Anything you wouldn’t pay to ship is moving out of habit.

The Furniture Is the Real Problem

Furniture does the damage. It’s heavy, bulky, and rarely recycled, and American households throw out 12.1 million tons of furniture and furnishings a year. Roughly 80 percent of that ends up in landfills.

Everything better than the curb takes longer than the curb. That’s why six weeks matters. Resale apps need listing time, charities book collections two or three weeks out, reuse stores have set delivery days, and the shop that can fix one broken chair leg has a queue.

What surprises people is how much gets taken once they start asking. Refugee and resettlement programs furnish apartments from nothing and want beds, tables, and chairs. Shelters take linens and kitchen things. Buy-nothing groups clear the rest on a Saturday morning, usually within an hour of the photo going up.

Ask the Mover the Right Questions

The moving company you choose can have a much bigger impact on your move’s environmental footprint than anything you do with packing tape at home. When speaking with experienced long-distance movers, ask whether they combine shipments from multiple households, reuse moving blankets and crates, and collect empty boxes once the move is complete.

Of these practices, combining shipments can make the biggest difference. A truck carrying belongings from three households is generally more efficient than one traveling half-empty for a single move. Even the most careful packing can’t offset the impact of unnecessary trips. A few straightforward questions can help you identify moving companies that take sustainability seriously rather than just promoting it on their websites.

The Drawer Full of Dead Electronics

Every house has the drawer. Two old handsets, a tablet with a cracked screen, a charger for a laptop nobody owns, and the desktop that hasn’t been switched on in years.

Those drawers add up to something enormous. The world threw out a record 62 million tonnes of electronics in 2022 and recycled 22 percent. The rest sits in landfills, with the copper and gold still inside.

Empty the drawer while you’re already emptying the house. Wipe each device, sign it out of your accounts, then hand the lot to a certified recycler or a store take-back program. Anything still working is worth money to somebody, and it loses that value fast sitting where it is.

Put batteries in their own tub, with the terminals taped. Loose lithium cells start fires in trucks and in sorting plants, and the crew loading your boxes has no way of knowing they’re in there.

Boxes, Padding and the Kitchen

New cardboard for a whole house is a lot of material for one week of use. Reusable plastic crates, rented by the week in most cities, arrive at your door, get collected afterward, and cost about as much as cartons.

Used boxes are free, and there are more of them around than anybody expects. Local groups, bookstores, liquor stores, whoever moved last month. Two or three posts in a neighborhood group will cover a three-bedroom house. Bubble wrap is unnecessary, too, since towels, bedding, clothes, and blankets are traveling anyway.

The kitchen is the easy win nobody plans for. Stop buying beyond essentials three weeks out, then cook down the freezer and the cabinets rather than shopping around them. Whatever is unopened at the end goes to a food bank, a shelter, or a neighbor, and some moving companies will collect it for you.

A short list of things cannot go on the truck at all. Paint, solvents, fuel, propane, pool chemicals, aerosols, and most cleaning products. The drain is worse than the curb, so these go to a municipal hazardous waste day or a permanent drop-off point.

The First Two Weeks in the New Place

Those two weeks set the running costs for the next decade. Install efficient bulbs as the lamps come out of boxes. Program the thermostat before the first cold snap, and check the water heater setting while the rooms are still empty.

Then furnish slowly, and secondhand. What a household needs after a move is exactly what the last household was getting rid of, so a sofa from somebody else’s clear-out costs a quarter of new and was manufactured for no one. Measure the space first. The only thing worse than buying new is driving across town twice for a cabinet that doesn’t fit.

Bhok Thompson
Bhok Thompsonhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Bhok Thompson is an “eco-tinkerer” who thrives at the intersection of sustainability, business, and cutting-edge technology. With a background in mechanical engineering and a deep fascination with renewable energy, Bhok has dedicated his career to developing innovative solutions that bridge environmental consciousness with profitability. A frequent contributor to Green Prophet, Bhok writes about futuristic green tech, urban sustainability, and the latest trends in eco-friendly startups. His passion for engineering meets his love for business as he mentors young entrepreneurs looking to create scalable, impact-driven companies. Beyond his work, Bhok is an avid collector of vintage mechanical watches, believing they represent an era of precision and craftsmanship that modern technology often overlooks. Reach out: [email protected]

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