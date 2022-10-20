What Motivates Millenials at Work?

Introduction

Have you ever wondered what motivates millennials at work? I mean, there are a lot of stereotypes about our generation, but we’re not all just looking for Instagram followers and trying to get our first million. In fact, there are some very concrete things that motivate us—and they can be helpful if you want to leverage your company’s millennial employees in a way that will result in better results for everyone involved. So, we asked, what motivates you to do a good job?

Sustainability

The next generation of employees, who are already starting to make their way into the workplace and will soon be in charge of its direction, has a different set of priorities than their predecessors. They tend to have a strong sense of environmental responsibility and social justice. In fact, they’ve been called “the most socially active generation” since the 1960s.

Millennials are more likely than any other age group to care about a company’s sustainability policies; according to one survey, 72% say it’s important for their employer to have sustainability initiatives in place. They’re also more likely than older generations to support animal welfare (75%), human rights (71%) or social issues (70%).

Company culture

The answer, according to a recent study by Gallup, is company culture.

Millennials are all about making the world a better place. In fact, they’re more than twice as likely than their elders to feel passionate about this cause! And it’s not just about sustainability or environmentalism—millennials care about making an impact on society at large: over half of them want to work for companies that have positive impacts on both causes. They want meaningful careers that make the world a better place—and they’re willing to sacrifice pay and other benefits for them. It goes without saying that this makes millennials an ideal workforce for many businesses; however, there may be some roadblocks standing between your company’s success and your ability to attract talented young people with these values…

Pay and benefits

Millennials want to know that their work is meaningful. They want to feel like they’re making a difference in the world and having a positive impact on society. Additionally, millennials are motivated by their environment and colleagues.

If you want to attract millennials, consider what kind of results you can produce for them:

How much money will I make here?

What am I going to do with my life at this company?

Who else works here? Are they cool people? Do they seem happy?

Work-life balance

Work-life balance is important because it allows you to have a social life, which makes you more productive in your work. It’s also good for your physical health and mental well-being to take time out from work and relax.

As a whole, millennials are less motivated by money, and more motivated by their impact on the world.

As a whole, millennials are less motivated by money and more motivated by their impact on the world.

They want to work for companies that align with their values. They want to be part of something bigger than themselves, and they want to contribute in meaningful ways.

At the same time, millennials won’t hesitate to leave if their company isn’t doing good things for society or for the environment — and large numbers of them have already left when asked.

Conclusion

All in all, it’s clear that millennials are the most motivated by their impact on the world. They want to know that their job is making a difference in society and sustainability. What does your company offer in terms of these things? If you want to attract millennial talent, consider offering opportunities for them to make a difference at work and outside of it.

Share with your friends Facebook

Twitter

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Print

More

Tumblr

Pocket





Related

Comments

comments