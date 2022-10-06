Saudi Arabia building $500 billion ski resort for a planet on fire

The world is on fire: once confident Europeans are now reeling from an energy crisis. Mortgage rates are skyrocketing, the cost of food is becoming crazy (Yemenites are starving), gas prices are crippling Canada and the US, yet somehow architects who claim to be sustainable are laughing all the way to the bank.

It’s reasonable that the prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors wants what he wants: endless opulence fuelled by oil money to dazzle the west with fake grandeur. The joke is that western architect firms participate in these scandals. The latest is a winter wonderland village that Saudi Arabia will build in the middle of the desert as part of Saudi Arabia’s climate nightmare city Neom.

He said in a statement “Trojena will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism, highlighting our efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community’s quality of life, which is aligned with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“It also confirms our commitment to be part of the global effort to protect the environment. Trojena will be an important addition to tourism in the region, a unique example of how Saudi Arabia is creating destinations based on its geographical and environmental diversity. This forward-looking vision will ensure that mountain tourism will be another revenue stream to support the Kingdom’s economic diversification while still preserving its natural resources for future generations.”

Saudi Arabia has “won” the bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at what will be called its Trojena resort, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (visionary Zaha Hadid passed away a number of years ago at a young 65 – now rolling in her grave?), The Holland-based UNStudio, Aedas, LAVA and Bureau Proberts are part of the Neom development.

Have any of these firms no sense to say that the Emperor of Saudi Arabia is wearing no clothes?

These firms that talk about sustainability (and remove themselves from airport projects) like they actually care about the state of our climate, are designing the 2029 Asian Winter Games for a 50-mile skiing and outdoor activity resort that is set to be completed in 2026 as part of Neom. It will operate all year long.

Because Saudi Arabia will also invest billions in renewable energy, it will make it a climate-friendly project in its distorted eyes.

“Trojena will have a suitable infrastructure to create the winter atmosphere in the heart of the desert, to make this Winter Games an unprecedented global event,” explained Neom chief executive Nadhmi al-Nasr.

The Olympic Council of Asia picked the Saudi candidacy that centers on Trojena that is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026: “The deserts & mountains of Saudi Arabia will soon be a playground for Winter sports!” the OCA said in a statement announcing its decision early this month.

The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it was not consulted in the decision by the Olympic Council of Asia to pick Saudi Arabia as the hosts of the 2029 Asian winter Games, reports Reuters.

The firm Lava master-planned the resort, which will offer year-round outdoor skiing in desert areas that get hotter than 114°F making it the first outdoor ski location in the country.

The same firm, Lava, laughing all the way to the bank, also designed a futuristic folded-vertical village for Neom, see above.

A man-made freshwater lake designed by Bureau Proberts will need to be full of water year-round to fuel the snow machines because that’s what ski resorts in non-natural areas need to do. While Zaha Hadid Architects “came up with other elements of the design”, reported the Neom team in a press release.

Architecture magazines such as Dezeen continue to advertise bombastic planet-sabotaging projects as though they are revolutionary with no bat of an eyelid.

Commenters on Dezeen magazine, on the other hand, offer their sobering view:

“Starchitects (and especially those who aren’t themselves, but work by borrowing the fame of somebody else) are truly miserable as they will do anything for money,” said one.

“Just save everyone some time and pump oil right onto the mountains and then light it on fire,” said another.

“It just goes to show that money can buy anything, except taste, morals, common sense, principles, ethics etc.”

… are some of my favorites.

