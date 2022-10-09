Key Things to Know About Parvo in Dogs

If you own a dog and you want to ensure you look after your pet properly, it is important to familiarize yourself with potential health issues. There are some health problems and conditions that are common in certain dog breeds, and there are some that can affect all dog breeds. One of the diseases that fall into the latter group is canine parvovirus, and this is a disease that can be spread easily and can prove fatal in some dogs.

In order to reduce the risk of parvo for your pet, it is important that you are aware of some of the key factors relating to this disease. Once your dog has parvo, it can become not only very contagious to other dogs, but it can also end up in a lot of pain and could even die as a result of the disease. The more you know about the disease, the better equipped you will be to take action to either prevent parvo in your dog or to get treatment in a timely manner if the need arises. In this article, we will look at a few of the key things that you should know about parvo in dogs.

What You Need to Know

There are a few key things that you should keep in mind when it comes to parvo in the canine population. Some of the main ones are:

Symptoms Can Be Varied

One thing to keep in mind is that the symptoms of parvo in dogs can be varied, and while some pets may display all symptoms, others might only show a few of them. In addition, the symptoms of parvo can be very similar to symptoms of other health issues, so it is important to contact a vet as soon as possible to either rule out or confirm parvo in your dog. Some of the key symptoms are foul smelling stools, diarrhea with blood, lethargy, loss of appetite, weight loss, and depression.

It Spreads with Ease

Another thing you need to be aware of is that this disease spreads with ease among the canine population. This means that if you suspect your dog might have parvo, you must keep it isolated so that it does not spread to other dogs. Likewise, if you suspect another dog in the area has parvo, it is important to keep your pet away so that it does not spread to your dog.

Some Dogs Are at Increased Risk

One of the other factors to keep in mind is that some dogs are at heightened risk of serious issues with parvo. For instance, young pups aged up to six months are at increased risk of death from this disease as are dogs that have not been vaccinated. Making sure you protect your pets and get speedy advice and treatment is, therefore, essential.

By familiarizing yourself with parvo, its symptoms, and its impact, you can ensure you are ready to take action and in a position to protect your pet.

