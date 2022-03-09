Are you are family, teacher or practitioner from a Waldorf community in the Ukraine? Are you coming urgently to Israel to settle? If yes, we are 400 families from the Tel Aviv- Jaffa community who want to help. (Russian to follow)

Ukrainian Waldorf friends moving to Israel? The Spring School wants to help

Are you are family, teacher or practitioner from a Waldorf community in the Ukraine? Are you coming urgently to Israel to settle? If yes, we are 400 families from the Tel Aviv- Jaffa community who want to help. (Russian to follow)

The Aviv School students and their families want to help Ukrainian refugees from Waldorf communities resettle in Israel. We want to help you find housing, supplies, education, community and opportunities that more closely match your way of life in the Ukraine.

We hope we can answer each and every request. Ask us in Russian, English, Hebrew or Arabic.

In English contact Karin Kloosterman [email protected] WhatsApp +972 54-318-7449

In Russian or Hebrew contact Anna Kuntsman Rozenberg —> add contacts

