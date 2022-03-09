9 High-Paying Jobs In The Oil And Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry is one of the world’s largest industries. This makes sense since oil is essential in the global economic structure. Oil and gas are always needed to create common items, power vehicles, heat buildings, and generate electricity. As a result, more skilled professionals are needed.

Most high-demand and high-paying occupations in the oil and gas sector require highly qualified and experienced individuals. Keep on reading to learn about them. This will perhaps help you in choosing the ideal career that best suits your skills and qualifications.

Keep in mind that the salaries mentioned below are only national average salaries in the US; they may vary depending on which state you prefer working in.





Chemical Engineer

Chemical engineers are professionals who design processes for manufacturing chemicals and goods such as fuel, synthetic rubber, plastics, soaps, cement, paper, and pulp using chemistry, physics, and engineering concepts.

Chemical engineer pay is geographically diverse. Texas has the highest average chemical engineer income at USD$138,600 per year.

There are Oil & Gas Companies Hiring in Texas and other states that are looking for professionals other than chemical engineers. If you’re interested, now is the time to submit your application.





Lease Purchase Operators

Lease purchase operators are the highest-paid employees in the oil and gas business. They inspect the equipment of the company’s wells and ensure the production and pressures are working efficiently.

They monitor conveying vehicles for defects, cracks, or other flaws that could disrupt petroleum product transit. They also inspect and repair drilling equipment when necessary.

Qualifications for lease purchase operators vary. An advanced mechanical understanding and a bachelor’s degree are required to apply for this job. They make an average of USD$102,000 annually.





Completions Engineer

An oil and gas completion engineer finalizes well assembly after drilling and lining. They monitor the well for structural or geologic issues that may delay completion. They plan the installation of other oil pumping equipment. And they create a system to handle varying conditions by studying, testing, and recording pressure and temperature.

Engineers that specialize in completion work in both on- and offshore drilling. The completion engineer’s compensation ranges from USD$95,000 to $166,000 annually.





Petroleum Geologists

Petroleum geologists explore the earth for oil and gas resources. They use geological data to choose which places to drill for oil and which drilling methods to use based on the area of geology. They collect data using a variety of drilling equipment, gear, and specialized devices.

Entry-level petroleum geologists typically need a bachelor’s degree in geoscience. Their annual salary is estimated to be around USD$70,000.





Health, Safety, and Environment Manager

The health, safety, and environment managers or HSE managers plan and administer regulatory safety programs, review and update HSE regulations, and establish risk assessments to minimize dangers in the workplace.

An HSE manager requires a bachelor’s degree in environmental or occupational health. Their annual salary is predicted to be around USD$126,800.

Reservoir Engineer

These are the experts who study underground petroleum reserves. A reservoir engineer’s main duties include locating an ideal reservoir and establishing the best techniques for accessing its contents, frequently utilizing complex computer models. These engineers help businesses avoid underperforming wells that fail to satisfy demand.

This is a tech-heavy job like many others in the oil and gas industry. Those who aim to become reservoir engineers are usually well compensated as good positions normally need a graduate degree and industrial experience. Reservoir engineers earn an annual salary of USD$133,800 on average.





Mud Logger

Mud loggers are trained to observe and record drilling activities and provide information while extracting oil and gas. They are field professionals that gather samples for geologists. They supervise the collection, processing, management, and analysis of well samples.

They may also execute jobs such as field maintenance, describing rock samples, predicting adverse drilling conditions, and more. Their base salary is usually USD$103,035 per year. Pay can vary significantly depending on a person’s credentials, including education, certifications, additional expertise, and years in the field.





Offshore Oil And Gas Marine Specialist

Oil and gas companies need marine experts that can perform multiple tasks at sea. This is because ships and boats are regularly used to deliver crude oil, food, liquefied gas, etc. Their duties include refueling the ship, conducting underwater surveys, ensuring the safety and efficiency of oil and gas operations, and more.

A marine specialist’s average annual salary is USD$62,400 in the United States.





Technical Directors

Technical directors are among the highest-paid oil and gas professionals. They supervise the drilling teams, project managers, and other engineers. They also create and recommend company strategies.

A bachelor’s degree in Engineering or a similar subject is required. Approximately, their pay is $100,300 per year.

Conclusion

Professionals in the oil and gas industry have been in high demand and are well-compensated up to this day. These job opportunities require highly qualified people with the right skills and knowledge.

Find out which companies in the oil and gas sector are hiring right now and submit your application for the position that interests you.

Related

Comments

comments