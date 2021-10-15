Why you should get your furniture from one of these eco-friendly brands

While it is true that corporations shoulder most of the blame for our environmental concerns, the average person could play a vital role if everyone took action to save our planet. There are a lot of ways that you can decrease your own waste that goes to landfills. Some of the most popular include:

Purchase food and beverages that come in recyclable containers.

Use reusable shopping bags.

Upcycle items that can’t be recycled, as often as possible.

Purchase consumables with long lifespans to reduce waste.

Yet when most people consider how they can help their environment, their purchases of things such as furniture do not cross their minds. However, it is important to note that several tons of furniture go to landfills every year. A large amount of that furniture waste is not biodegradable.

The cheaper the furniture, the sooner it will become too dilapidated to use. When you buy a new couch every few years, you’re sending a lot of waste to the landfills that you aren’t even considering. By contrast, when you purchase more expensive and durable furniture it lasts much longer, which means less landfill waste. Not only does better furniture stay out of landfills longer, but they also save you a lot of money in the long run when your couch could last 15 years instead of 5 years.

Ready to jump into buying more eco-friendly furniture? Here are some of the most eco-conscious furniture brands available online from 1stop furniture.

Ashley Home Furniture

Ashley is a home furniture brand that is familiar to most of the world. This brand sells furniture in 155 countries, and they are working hard to reduce their carbon footprint. Their overall sustainability plan can be found on their website and encompasses several initiatives. Their top priorities are reducing the energy required for manufacturing, eco-friendly waste management and disposal, resource preservation, water conservation, and develop more sustainable packaging.

Acme furniture

Acme Furniture is one of the most well-known furniture brands in the world, selling on popular platforms like Amazon and Walmart, as well as a myriad of online furniture stores. They have been working on making their own furniture more sustainable, and recently released an eco-friendly kids’ line of furniture that features soft fabrics and rounded corners made with renewable resources.

Aspen Home furniture

Aspen Home is another furniture brand with a global presence and sustainability measures. Aspen furniture can be found in almost any online furniture store, and its manufacturing process begins with sustainable materials. Their site boasts that they do not take any wood or veneers from rain forests, and use primarily sustainable lumber sources.

Furniture of America

A popular furniture brand for budget-minded or amateur interior designers is Furniture of America. While they are not as far along on the sustainability chain as those furniture brands mentioned above, they are making some effort to source sustainable woods and other materials for their manufacturing process. They also recently released a specifically eco-friendly furniture collection.

