3 of the Best 2021 Eco-Friendly Vehicles

Going green has never been a higher priority for the world. With threats of climate change knocking at our door, many car companies have taken to creating electric or eco-friendly models of their iconic vehicle brands. Businesses like Research America conduct automotive research in order to find current trends, consumer demands, and sales projections that help the automotive industry make informed decisions.

With that in mind, the companies we feature here have decided that electric is a trend that is here to stay and these are some of the highest-quality eco-friendly vehicles produced for both consumers and the planet during 2021.

Mustang Mach-E

This electronic pony is Ford’s first all-electric crossover. It might feel strange to hop into a Mustang and know you are technically driving an SUV, but this is one of the sleekest and sportiest SUVs to hit the pavement. It retains the iconic style of previous Mustangs combined with a bulkier rear frame that allows for more storage and cabin space for passengers. Depending on the components, the Mach-E’s specs can range from 270-460 HP, as well as a battery range of around 210-305 miles. You can saddle up in this horse for roughly $44,000.

Polestar 2

Carbon emissions are a thing of the past thanks to the Polestar 2. This electric monster gives Tesla a run for its money with its stylish design and functionality. The medium-sized hatchback with a five-door design makes it great for groups or packing for a trip. With a price tag of nearly $60,000, the Polestar 2 comes equipped with a 230-mile battery life and just over 400 HP, making it a heavy contender for your next eco-friendly vehicle.

Tesla Model S

Arguably the most popular brand of electric vehicles, Tesla offers plenty of different options in terms of efficient gas-free rides. Their 2021 Model S is particularly impressive, offering the longest battery range at 390-520 miles, combined with a horsepower of 670 to an astonishing 1,020.

All that torque will cost you a brow-raising $70,000 to $80,000, depending on the augmentation. If you’ve got the wallet and don’t mind the occasional head turn, this luxury car is not to be ignored.

Final thoughts on our sustainable car picks

Not only are these electric and sustainable vehicles sleek and eye-catching, but they also help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are harmful to the environment.

They come in a variety of styles and brands, cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as varying price ranges, from affordable to expensive. Whatever your taste might be, the next time you’re in the market for a new vehicle, consider a more environmentally friendly option that can help save the planet. If only a little.







