CBD oil puts Brit in Dubai jail for 25 years

I’ve been one of the first in the world to report on the medical benefits of cannabis and therapeutic oils when I interviewed Dr. Raphael Mechoulam from Jerusalem about 15 years ago for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Cannabis and medical marijuana was a taboo subject then but it changed in recent years, thanks to scientific research that THC and CBD, compounds in cannabis, can heal all sorts of diseases and ailments.

CBD, a non-halucinogenic molecule found in the cannabis plant is legal for use in US states and countries where cannabis is banned. The CBD is derived from cannabis but itself is not psychotropic in any way and is known to alleviate anxiety and quell fear and back pain. It is often used on children. But be cafeful when travelling with CBD of any kind.

It can land you in prison. Like this American found out recently. And like a young football player from the UK just found out now.

Detained in Dubai just sent us a press notice that a British pro football player Bill Hood has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession of cannabis oil, more specifically CBD old. The 24 year old coach was detained in January and was sentenced this week.

He was found with 4 small bottles of CBD oil left in a car by a friend he took to the airport. And has since been sentened with trafficling, selling and possessing a gew grams of CBD oil.

In a statement to lawyers, he said: “I had just moved to a new home in Dubai and a friend of mine came around to see my new place. I ordered a food delivery then went to my car to get a second phone charger for him to use when I was suddenly approached by police.

“They jumped out to arrest me, handcuffed me. One officer jumped out and pointed a taser at me, threatening to use it if I didn’t cooperate. They demanded I show them where the drugs are. I was shocked, scared and confused. I told them I wasn’t aware or in possession of any drugs or substances.

The news is just as absurd as the American man who was caught with cannabis in his blood in Dubai –– cannabis that was consumed in the United States and not in Dubai, and used for medical reasons.

It goes to show that you need to be very careful when travelling around the Middle East. Cannabis use may be lax in Europe and completely legal in Canada, it is not a joke in the Middle East. Take care when travelling to Dubai. You can get arrested for the sillest of crimes, like a poppyseed on the bottom of one’s shoe, prescription medicines, residual hashish from marijuana smoked abroad, a glass of wine on a plane ride to Dubai and more.

Be careful and think twice before travelling to the UAE.

We created a guide here to what you can do in Dubai. Freedoms like demonstrating in public for instance, or criticising a Sheikh could land you in jail.

