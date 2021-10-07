The Art of Greener Grass: 5 Ways to Improve Your Lawn’s Environmental Impact

As climate change becomes a more significant concern, many homeowners question traditional landscaping practices and seek to lessen their environmental impact. While pristine green lawns may not be the greenest for the planet, there’s good news to be had.

Using the correct type of high-quality seed from retailers like Nature’s Seed can significantly reduce your lawn’s carbon footprint without sacrificing its appearance. By investing in a high-quality grass seed, your yard can work its magic and positively impact the environment by preventing soil erosion and boosting oxygen production.

You can reduce your yard’s climate impact with these five proven ways to grow gorgeous grass with a clear conscience.

Use environmentally-friendly grass seed

Grass seeds from reputable companies are more sustainable and therefore inherently better for the earth. Seed from big box hardware stores contains fillers and toxins, but sustainable grass seed undergoes rigorous cleaning and testing. It’s also sourced carefully and ethically.

Environmentally friendly grass seed also may require less water and maintenance to thrive, which can save you green in both your wallet and the planet.

Irrigation techniques

Water usage is one of the main ways that lawns detrimentally impact the earth. Deep and infrequent watering encourages more robust root growth, which means that your grass will feed itself rather than needing you to run sprinklers constantly.

In addition, install efficient gutters and invest in rain barrels to catch rainwater that can nurture your grass and flowerbeds. Keep your gutters clear in addition to trying other methods that are appropriate for your region.

Mowing the right way

Mowing matters more than you may think. Generally speaking, the less frequently you mow, the better. Always leave your grass clippings on the lawn to compost and fertilize the soil naturally.

One practical environmentally-friendly tip is to adjust your mower height. Use a higher setting when hot and dry since grass won’t grow as fast and doesn’t need as much mowing to thrive.

Consider switching from gas to an electric-powered mower with rechargeable batteries, in addition to electric trimmers and other lawn equipment. Using these tips, you can cut back on the amount of gasoline and fertilizer you use, both of which can be bad for the environment.

Avoid harmful chemicals and pesticides

Most fertilizers and pesticides are terrible for the environment. Keep in mind that these chemicals don’t stay where you apply them. Plant food and pesticides enter the air and seep into the ground, eventually making their way into drinking water. It’s not just dangerous for the earth, but for your family as well.

There are less damaging and organic products available, but all-natural methods are always preferable. Consult a local horticulturist or native plant society for tips and tricks for pests and conditions specific to your growing region.

Add other environmentally-friendly features

There are lots of other things you can do to green your yard. For example, you can plant native flowers and other plant species that grow well naturally in your environment. Consider a rock garden or plants that don’t require as much moisture to thrive.

Pay attention to where the rain pools in your yard, and plant a garden there. Consider growing some of your own herbs, tomatoes, or other foods. The key here is to work with your local environment, and not despite it.

Wrapping it up

Although the climate crisis might seem overwhelming, we can all make small changes that add up to a considerable impact. Growing eco-friendly grass designed for your region is one of those easy swaps with a big payoff for you and the planet.

