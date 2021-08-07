7 Eco-Friendly Games To Play With Your Friends

The majority of the games played nowadays are video games that are played on some sort of electronic device and to be honest, this is not the most eco-friendly way by which you can play games.

Using electronic devices and smartphones all the time is just not great. Sometimes, we need to go back to physical socializing and talk with our nears and dears directly. In such instances, eco-friendly board games have always been the best because not only do they bring friends and families together but they are also usually eco-friendly, not being rough on the environment.

Whether it is your favorite board game Monopoly or you like playing cards with your friends, there is now every board game available that is made out of eco-friendly materials that aren’t rough on the environment plus you can always have a good time with your friends and family members when playing board games. Let’s have a look at some of the eco-friendly games to play with your friends:

1. V:King or Kubb

It is a perfect outdoor eco-friendly game. Previously it was known as Kubb but not it is called V:King inspired by ancient Vikings. This is a fun game where the players have to knock their opponents’ shields by using their battle-axes. If anyone manages to do so then he will emerge victoriously and will get the crown.

The game relies on strategy and teamwork. You don’t need to be very strong or fast to win this game, you just need to have the right strategy to snatch the crown from your enemies and dethrone them.

There are now eco-friendly versions of V:King/Kubb available that are made out of hardwood completely and free from chemical and toxin stains. A fun game to get you and your group pumped up.

2.Endango

Endango is a board game that requires taking care of the different environments such as forests, oceans, ice caps, safaris, etc. Each environment has endangered species that you have to protect and every move that you will make will either help them in survival or further promote their extinction. The ultimate goal is to make sure that you protect all the endangered animals in every environment.

Not only is this game made out of eco-friendly materials but it also teaches us how our small actions can lead to the destruction of the planet and different species inhabited on it.

3. Tic Tac Toe

Although Tic Tac Toe is a simple game, but who says it isn’t fun? In Tic Tac Toe, you have to think about a unique strategy through which you can outsmart your opponent. Not only is this game simple and fun to play but you can literally play it at any given time you want to. Plus, there are now different eco-friendly versions of the game available that are made of 100% recyclable materials.

4. Cards

Playing cards has always been fun. Whether you are at a party or you need to kill some time, cards have always been fun to play. Not only is a pack of cards cheap but it comes in handy in different situations. Plus, there is now an eco-friendly version of cards available such as the Bicycle Eco Edition that is made purely out of eco-friendly materials such as starch-based glue, vegetable-based inks, and paper from sustainable forests, and along with that, they can also be fully recycled into a new pack of cards.

Those who are having a hard time leaving their smartphone or laptop can still play cards on those devices very easily. Popular electronic card games include Solitaire, Klondike Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, etc. These games are also very fun to play and provide a soothing experience to the mind.

5. UNO

UNO is the perfect game that you need when you are on a road trip, camping or fishing. All of us played UNO at some point in our lives and whenever you are out on a long trip with your friends, playing UNO is always a good choice. You won’t get bored plus if you happen to beat your friends then you get bragging rights over them. There is now an eco-friendly version of UNO available, UNO Wilderness Edition that is 100% eco-friendly.

6. Boggle

Boggle is another classic board game that most of us love to play with our friends and family. Although most of the versions used to be made from plastic, there are now newer, eco-friendly versions of the game coming which are made from heavy-duty wood instead of plastic, and as compared to plastic, wood is definitely an eco-friendly material.

All the rules of the game remain exactly the same, the only difference is that you are playing on a Boggle board made of wood instead of plastic. You can still enjoy playing your favorite board with your friends and family members & have fun.

7. Scrabble & Jenga

Scrabble is another eco-friendly board game that is always fun to play. If you are a linguist or vocabulary geed then you would love playing Scrabble. There is also a wooden version of Scrabble available nowadays that you can play with if you want to promote eco-friendly living.

Jenga is another game that people love to play, especially kids and teenagers. Stacking up the sticks and keeping them balanced is always a fun & challenging thing to do. Jenga is loved by people of all ages and as the game progresses further, it becomes harder and harder to balance the wooden sticks and eventually one of the players ends up losing.

Scrabble and Jenga are two games that have their eco-friendly versions readily available in the market and they can be played by people of all ages, kids, teens, adults, seniors, everyone can play these games.

