Egypt is protecting its people and its economy from the devastating impacts of sea-level rise

The physical solution is not the only way to address the negative impacts of climate change. An Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) plan will be implemented to make the area’s economic, social, and agricultural activities climate resilient. The plan will include establishing a system to monitor changes in sea levels and the impact of climate change on coastal erosion and shore stability.

Coastal development community activities are being delivered in different locations throughout the project intervention area. For example, an agriculture drainage system – located north of Bar-Bahry – will improve the productivity of approximately 1,000 acres north of the coastal highway and raise income for at least 500 families.

An urban drainage system in Al-aqoula village will protect the main roads from excessive rains. This will positively improve the quality of life for the entire village of 1,500 inhabitants, and facilitate their access to services such as schools, religious venues, markets and transportation.

Landscape and leisure zones will be rehabilitated and fortified within the coastal protection works north of the new Damietta city. This will establish a new concept for Egypt to maximize the benefits of coastal works to be not only to defend against floods and erosion, but also to use the prime location of the protection works along coastal areas to support leisure activities. This support has the potential for high social impacts for local communities and will improve the general landscape along the coastal area.

The project is also creating capacity building programs for governmental staff, including training programs and workshops for governmental staff and coastal governrates: North Sinai, Port Said, Damietta, Kafr el Sheikh, Dakahlia, Behira, Alexandria and Matrouh. This will provide local leaders with the tools and training they need on integrated coastal zone management, computer and technology tools, and team-building skills, while at the same time preparing them to establish the coastal committees that ultimately will be responsible for implementing the ICZM plan in the coastal governorates.

As for Aziz, he says the work is already having an impact.

“Farmers are back to the field after the project was implemented. We saw the change when we woke up to find that water was blocked from reaching us, our fields, and our homes,” says Aziz. “With this [project] in place, we hope our children will have a safe future.”