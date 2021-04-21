Standing Desk for Tall People and How the Online Desk Builder Works

If your height is taller than average, you might have already faced the issue that not all items used by common people are equally comfortable for you. But what can you do if you work at a PC or do other office work? How can you arrange the workplace in a way to feel comfortable and avoid all the discomfort connected with a too low desk?

The reply is rather on the surface: you can purchase a standing desk or build one.

Buying a ready desk is suitable if you have the needed funds and find a model that you like.

Choose the Desk Correctly

A height-adjustable desk is not a cheap item. To get a desk that will serve you for ages, you need to pay attention to a number of features. There are some details that are decisive if you want to enjoy your new item:

The stroke length: in your case, it is one of the most crucial features. The desk in both the sitting and standing position shall allow you to work comfortably. You might need a standing desk frame with a slightly longer stroke length to be able to work comfortably in a standing position.

The lifting power: this parameter might be skipped if you need just a computer to work. If you need to install additional equipment, we recommend checking the lifting power.

The speed of movement: while for many people, this parameter doesn’t seem important, it shall be considered. We believe that if a desk moves too slowly and takes around 1-2 minutes to be adjusted in the needed position, it isn’t crucial at all. Calculate how much time you waste if you adjust the desk height, say, 6 times a day. You spend approximately half an hour on it. How much work can you do within this time? Therefore, the faster the desk moves, the better it is.

Don’t be afraid to choose such items online. It is possible that your closest furniture shop doesn’t have a sufficient choice or doesn’t sell height-adjustable desks at all.

How to Use Desk Builder

A good online store from a reliable manufacturer guarantees not only the best choice but there, you can consult about all the technical aspects of your future piece. And a special tool online called desk builder will help you to build the desk online, compare the item’s look with different elements, and to make the best choice.

The tool is very easy to use. All you need to do is to open the respective page. There, you will be offered to choose the desk model. Click on the desk you want to build. It will appear on the left side of the screen. Now, the selection process starts. By clicking on every offered item, you will be adding it to the desk. You start with a desk frame and complete the project with accessories if needed.

Before choosing one or another element, check its features. For example, before selecting a frame, check its lifting power, materials from which it is made, and similar. Before choosing a desktop, check the materials from which it is made, whether the desktop is water- and scratch-resistant, and similar.

Desk builder shows not only the table while you are constructing it online. The price is displayed, too. So, you can adjust it if you see that it exceeds your budget.

Once the table is built, you can pay for it, and it will be delivered to the indicated address.

Don’t Hesitate to Ask

It might happen that you will not find the needed shape, size, model, or it might be that some of the technical features will not comply with your requirements. In such a case, you can contact a company representative and ask whether they can make for you a custom desk. Most companies will offer you some customization options.

Some manufacturers can even make a custom desk based on your requirements only. In both cases, it will cost significantly more than a ready desk does but, in the end, you will get the perfect item.

Final Touches

When the desk is already delivered to your address, adjust it properly. A correct adjustment is not less important than the desk itself. So, to make the use of your height-adjustable desk the most beneficial, you need to adjust its height so that in both, a sitting and a standing position, you have:

Your arms bent at the angle of 90 degrees;

Your hands rest on the keyboard;

Your feet stand completely on the floor;

Your back is in its natural position;

The PC monitor at the level of your eyes.

Don’t forget about a good height-adjustable chair and an ergonomic carpet. The chair will help you to feel comfortable in a sitting position, and the ergonomic carpet will prevent pains in the feet.

