Iran accused of eco-terrorism as bitumen coats the Mediterranean Sea

Two weeks ago one of the largest oil spills in the Mediterranean Sea washed up globs of carcinogenic bitumen tar known as dilbit onto the Israeli and Lebanese coasts. A gag order on the tanker’s identity confused the public, as over 10,000 people went out to the shores to collect the tar from rocks, turtles, and sand.

At first the Israeli Environment Ministry targeted a Greece tanker and met it as it docked at port some days later. We spoke with the company that owned the ship, Minerva Marine, and they denied any link to the spill.

But in the latest turn of events Israel has turned its attention to its arch-enemy Iran announcing that an Iranian tanker dumped its bitumen on purpose to anger Israel.

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a news conference that investigators from her ministry had traced the spill to an unregistered Libyan tanker. The ship had called on an Iranian port before approaching the Israeli coast. It turned off its tracking transponder and then dumped its crude oil into the Mediterranean Sea, Gamliel said.

“The operator of the ship has black blood on their hands,” she said. This comes after a two-week investigation witg strong “circumstantial evidence” according to Gamliel that the ship was the source of the leak and its behavior deliberate. She also said the government would pursue payment for damages through an international oil pollution compensation program and the ship’s insurance. Our voice of reason, Andreas Weil, founder of the environmental marine education and action NGO EcoOcean, which led the cleanup efforts, tells Green Prophet: “If the oil was targeted directly at Israel then it’s sensational news.”

But, with Swedish common sense explains as much as he or anyone knows: “Well what can you say. Who knows if they released it on purpose? Who knows if they had an accident. We can’t really say anything right now. It’s crazy. I don’t know what to say anymore.

“If it’s on purpose then it would make me quite upset. But let’s wait and see what happens.”

Weil wants us to know that dumping the bilge of an oil tanker is a common occurrence in the oil industry, usually without any retribution. “Most importantly some ships just release their old tar from their tanks and they don’t give a shit about the Mediterranean or the environment,” Weil explains. “Did they think about this or did they plan it?”

Yet no one knows.

The public was stunned to see a black plague along its coastline. The Prime Minister of Lebanon blamed Israel. Israel blamed Greece and now Iran. The mud-slinging continues until more clues are brought forth.

Meanwhile the Israeli government are calling the spill an act of “environmental terrorism.”

The sticky tar has appeared on about 120 miles of Israel’s coastline. It is estimated that 1,000 tonnes were spilled and thousands of volunteers are still racing against the clock to rescue birds, turtles and small mammals from the sludge. A 55-foot baby whale died from poisoning, and there is a ban on the sale of local seafood.

The spill ignited Greenpeace’s fire. They were aghast that Lebanon had voiced no cleanup plan or response, and there should be one. Like hate can infect a region, stinky black tar at sea knows no borders. Endangered loggerhead and green sea turtles nesting at the Tyre Coast Nature Reserve are at risk and this local tragedy should be an international concern.

Israelis from the government said that the biggest patches of bitumen have been scrubbed from the coast but a remediation and cleanup will take years, and about $14 million USD.