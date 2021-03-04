Iran accused of eco-terrorism as bitumen coats the Mediterranean Sea

Officials said many of the large, visible patches of tar and oil had been scrubbed from the coast. But the complete cleanup was expected to take several months, possibly years. The government has approved an emergency allocation of almost $14 million for the effort.
Oceanographic agencies in the United States and Europe estimate that the spill occurred in early February taking two weeks to wash ashore.
Since clearing the Greek-owned Minerva from its list of suspects the Israelis have identified the Emerald, a Libyan-owned and Panamanian-flagged ship, as the polluter. The ship turned off its tracking signal while cruising through the Suez Canal and making its way to the Israeli coast. Off the Israeli coast it floated offshore for almost a day, discharging its load. And from there it returned directly to Iran.
“They’re not just hurting Israel,” Gamliel said. “Nature and animals don’t just belong to one nation. This is a battle that crosses borders.”
“It’s impossible to know because most of it becaome heavy lumps that sank directly. No one will know ho wmuch the boat had begfore it left port. It will be floating up on the sea for many yeas to come. the oil has sunk and it will come up from out of the sea over the years. If it’s 1,000 tonnes [like this Washington Post article suggested] then it’s not only cleaning out its tanks.
“Then it’s almost as much as the whole boat can carry. Why would they dump it on purpose as its valued at millions of dollars?”
Iran’s Environment Ministry news in English hasn’t been updated since 2016. Its Twitter since 2018. We reached out for a comment and so far, it’s bleak. Probably like most of the environmental problems in Iran. The destruction of Lake Urmia. Unbearable air pollution in Tehran. Water pollution. And a government that makes environmentalists and activists disappear. It’s no wonder why so many good Iranians have immigrated out to Canada.