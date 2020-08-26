Recipe: Tahini and Chocolate Popsicles with Maple Glaze (Vegan)

Who would have imagined tahini and chocolate blended up and frozen? But after all, halvah is based on tahini, and people love chocolate halvah – so why not freeze the mix as popsicles?
In Tel Aviv, people are going crazy over tahini popsicles produced by the local Al-Arz tahini manufacturer. It started as a gesture of support for the company when their CEO contributed funds to an association for LGBTQ Arab Israelis, causing some Arab communities to boycott their product. You can’t put that in the eye of Israel’s most gay-friendly city. Tamara Yogurt, manufacturers of vegan ice cream based in Tel Aviv, joined with Al-Arz to produce tahini popsicles, and now the frozen treats are flying off the shelves in Tel Aviv groceries.
But you can easily make your own tahini popsicles. The year is now turning toward autumn, and these robust little frozen treats fit right in with that end-of-summer feeling.
Tahini & Chocolate Popsicles
Yield: 6 popsicles
Ingredients:
1 cup (170 grams) 70% chocolate, chopped finely
1/2 cup (85 grams) non-dairy chocolate chips
2 tablespoons refined coconut oil
4 tablespoons raw tahini paste
1 cup (240 ml.) full fat coconut milk
1/4 cup (85 grams) maple syrup
1-1/2 tablespoons more raw tahini paste, set aside for the maple glaze
1/4 cup toasted coconut flakes