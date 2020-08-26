Recipe: Tahini and Chocolate Popsicles with Maple Glaze (Vegan)

Who would have imagined tahini and chocolate blended up and frozen? But after all, halvah is based on tahini, and people love chocolate halvah – so why not freeze the mix as popsicles?

In Tel Aviv, people are going crazy over tahini popsicles produced by the local Al-Arz tahini manufacturer. It started as a gesture of support for the company when their CEO contributed funds to an association for LGBTQ Arab Israelis, causing some Arab communities to boycott their product. You can’t put that in the eye of Israel’s most gay-friendly city. Tamara Yogurt, manufacturers of vegan ice cream based in Tel Aviv, joined with Al-Arz to produce tahini popsicles, and now the frozen treats are flying off the shelves in Tel Aviv groceries.

But you can easily make your own tahini popsicles. The year is now turning toward autumn, and these robust little frozen treats fit right in with that end-of-summer feeling.

Tahini & Chocolate Popsicles Yield: 6 popsicles Ingredients: 1 cup (170 grams) 70% chocolate, chopped finely

1/2 cup (85 grams) non-dairy chocolate chips

2 tablespoons refined coconut oil

4 tablespoons raw tahini paste

1 cup (240 ml.) full fat coconut milk

1/4 cup (85 grams) maple syrup

1-1/2 tablespoons more raw tahini paste, set aside for the maple glaze

1/4 cup toasted coconut flakes Put the chopped dark chocolate, the chocolate chips, and the coconut oil in a medium bowl. Melt the mix over hot water; or microwave it in a microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until all is smooth. Stir in the tahini and coconut milk and blend thoroughly. Pour the blend into popsicle molds. Freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. About 15 minutes before serving, make the maple syrup glaze. Blend the maple syrup and 1-1/2 tablespoons tahini in a small pan. Simmer over medium heat, stirring, for 10 minutes. Let the glaze cool. Have the coconut flakes ready in a separate bowl. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Slide the popsicles out of their molds. Dip them, head first, into the maple/tahini glaze, then quickly dip them, head first, into the toasted coconut flakes. Place the popsicles on the lined baking sheet and slide the whole thing into the freezer to let the glaze harden for a few minutes. Serve. Optional: mix 1/2 teaspoon rose water into the glaze for a floral accent. Dip the glazed popsicles into chocolate sprinkles instead of coconut flakes.

