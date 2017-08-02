Are UN sponsored climate change goals attainable?

The ravaging effects of global warming and climate change appear to be rocking on unabated. These include monster typhoons and other adverse weather patterns; and severe Middle East drought conditions that NASA says to be “the worst in 900 years”. The important issue now is what the major world bodies can do to slow down the affects of global warming, which is causing Arctic ice to melt even faster than previously estimated. The result is ‘rocking’ world weather.

UN efforts concerning Climate Change

The United Nations or the UN for short is the world’s largest international peace organization, and its activities includes combating Climate Change as number 13 on its 17 Goals to Transform our World.

Although other sustainability goals have higher priorities, combating the ravages of climate change was particularly pointed out during a recent visit to the UN’s headquarters in New York City. There, it was shown that human caused depletion of our planet’s environment, especially over-use of fossil fuels and destruction of the world’s rain forests, are causing global warming to increase at an even faster rate. A chart displayed near the entrance to the UN General Assembly hall shows that while large sums of money are spent by member countries on armaments, over $22 billion US daily, only a small percentage of national budgets is spent by these countries on projects promoting peace; including helping to preserve the environment.

Following US President Donald Trump’s rejection of America’s participation in the Paris Climate Change Agreement, many are wondering if agreed climate change goals are still attainable, due to the US administration’s desire to pull out of the agreement. The Paris agreement entered into force on November 4, 2016. All participating countries agree to work toward limiting global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius; and “given the grave risks, to strive for 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

On the other hand, we wonder, is the UN really doing anything meaningful but organizing elaborating big events where there is a lot of talk but not a lot of action?

Even without America’s participation (which will only formally take effect in about 4 years), virtually all the other signers to this agreement, including China, Russia, Japan, and the EU, pledge to do their share to implement it. Will this be enough though, as use of fossil fuels continues worldwide; particularly due to lower oil and natural gas prices?

The Middle East, being the largest collective world supplier of crude oil, is still delaying cut downs on oil production, largely due to economic concerns. With this in mind, are oil producing Middle East countries like the UAE, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and others really concerned about improving climate change caused drought and other conditions now ravaging their lands? Keep tuned in to find out.

Photo Global Challenges by World Universities Network

Share this: Email

Print

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Pocket



Comments

comments