Will U.S. leaving Paris Climate Agreement adversely affect the Middle East?

Concern for our planet due to human caused climate change is definitely not a new subject. Even deceased arch terriorist Osama bin Ladin blamed the U.S. for causing climate change; saying that Arab countries are getting drier due to this. Climate change is also being attributed for rapidly melting Arctic ice caps that are literally rocking world weather patterns.

In light of this, many people, including renown climatologists, are more concerned for the future of our plant following U.S. President Trump’s decision on June 1, 2017 to pull America out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, saying: “I was elected to represent the citizens of

Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

After signing the Paris Agreement in the summer of 2016, the new US administration has now given a formal rejection to an agreement, signed by over 190 countries, to make a concerted effort to try to prevent world temperatures from rising more than 3.3 degrees during the current century. Without this agreement, temperatures could rise more than 3.6 degrees, if not more, causing dramatic changes in world weather patterns.

Without America’s leadership, the future of the Paris Climate Agreement and the global environment itself could be put in jeopardy; resulting in more severe storms and mass flooding in some areas and severe drought conditions in other regions.

Severe drought is being felt more and more in North Africa and the Middle East, where plentiful fresh water supplies have never been available.The Arabian Peninsula, in particular, is currently in the midst of one of the worst drought situations ever experienced in modern times, This situation is forcing many area countries to resort to obtaining fresh water through desalination; and even to consider schemes to actually drag icebergs from Antarctica to provide fresh water.

Despite these dire implications, the American administration has decided to pull out of the only international climate accord agreement that has been ratified by more countries than any other climate agreement to date. North African and Middle Eastern countries and territories that have ratified the agreement include Israel, Jordan, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Palestine. Many others, including Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Libya, Sudan and Yemen have signed but not yet ratified it.

Syria is still one of major holdouts, having not signed nor ratified the agreement. Many of these countries already feel the impact of global warming and climate change, with severe water shortages and intensive summer temperatures.

US President Trump’s reasons for leaving the Paris Agreement center around feelings that the agreement is “unfair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, and its taxpayers”.

Unfair? What is considered to be unfair when the future environment of the planet is at state? This pertains particularly to the harsh reality of the climate of the Middle East.

Read more about climate change and global warming:

Arctic ice melt is rocking world weather

“Before the Flood” now streaming, and you thought Halloween was scary

CNN: The Sixth Mass Global Extinction has arrived

Photo of Drought in Morocco by Geographical News

Photo of US President Trump pulling out of Paris Climate Agreement, by Foreign Policy

Share this: Email

Print

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Pocket



Comments

comments