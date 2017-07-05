5 tips to keep your dog happy, healthy and feeling loved

You see it all over the TV and sometimes even in your own neighborhood, dogs that are being subject to abuse and neglect that they should never have to go through. The point is, if you are going to have a dog as a pet then you need to do everything in your power to keep your pet happy, healthy and feeling loved. There are several ways to do all of these things for your pet, the easiest being to spend time with your pup on a daily basis in order to give him the attention he needs and deserves. With that in mind, read on below for a few of the top tips to help you keep your pooch happy, healthy, and feeling loved.

Proper Nutrition

There is more to proper nutrition than making sure your dog gets food and water every day. Yes, these things are extremely important, but the type of food you give your pet is important as well. You want to feed your dog a food that is high in quality and full of healthy ingredients. If you are using the correct dog food for your pet, you will be able to see the difference in their coat, increased energy, and easier digestion. There are also supplements for dogs available that can help make sure your pet is getting the proper nutrition as well.

Preventative Care

One of the best ways to care for the dog you love is by preventing anything from happening to him to begin with. This means regular trips to the vet for checkups and dental cleanings. However, that’s not all you can do to keep your pet healthy and happy. Make sure to always have a collar and a tag on your pet, just in case he gets lost and make sure to keep him away from busy roads and animals that could end up hurting him.

Love and Attention

The easiest responsibility a pet owner has is providing love and attention to the dog that they have adopted and vowed to take care of. It’s not hard to set aside at least a few minutes a day to play with your pet. Whether it’s ball in the front yard, a walk around the neighborhood, or just some snuggle time on the couch, love and attention are the number one ways to keep your pet healthy, happy, and feeling loved.

Know the Signs

If you know your dog well, then you will have no problem knowing the signs that something is wrong. If your pup has less of an appetite or seems to have less energy than normal, it’s time to make an appointment with his vet for a checkup. There may be nothing wrong at all, but it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your dog’s health.

Provide Adequate Space

Whether your pup is an inside dog or an outside dog, adequate space is important to keep him happy and comfortable. Make sure that their bedding is properly cushioned, comfortable, and has plenty of space for them to turn around when they are trying to rest. Make sure that their bedding is also clean and dry. For outside dogs, a doghouse with proper bedding is a must.

These are just a few of the top tips that you can follow to make sure your dog is healthy, happy and feeling loved all the time. From dog supplements to dry bedding and from preventative care to love and attention, your dog will thank you and love you forever.

