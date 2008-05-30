Samson Organic Farm – Under Threat?

Green Prophet recently highlighted the dilemma of buying organic eggs from a Jewish farm in the West Bank. A little investigation by yours-truly revealed that the picturesque Givaot Olam organic farm is a settlement outpost established with no authorisation from the Israeli government, meaning that the farm is (theoretically) slated for evacuation. (Could even be a blessing in disguise for the ‘free-range’ chickens, all of which were locked in their massive sheds when I paid them a visit earlier this month).

This week I visited another organic farm also facing the threat of being closed down. But Samson Farm isn’t a settlement – it’s well within the Green Line, close to the believed resting place of biblical Samson north of Beit Shemesh. Amir Dromi was encouraged to establish a farm there 25 years ago by various government authorities who have since had second thoughts about him being there. The trouble is, Amir never got planning permission to build on the land which makes things like putting a roof over the head of his family, not to mention his sheep, a little tricky.

Tucked away at the end of a dirt track a couple of miles from Kfar Uriah, the farm offers views stretching across what seems like the whole country, producing olive oil and dairy products from his goat herd on a small-scale to organic agriculture principles, as well as vegetables at times other than the shmita year.

While Amir’s case continues at the Jerusalem Magistrate Court, visitors are invited to buy his organic olive oil or come to a fundraising concert at the farm on Thursday 19 June. Samson Farm is 20 minutes west of Jerusalem on Route 44 between the Shimhson and Nachson Junctions, take the road to Kfar Uriah to end of the moshav. Amir Dromi: 054-7557091.

Photo: Michael Green.

