SEO and private proxies: advantages

By involving proxies in the work process, you can bring more speed and productivity to your online performance. Whether your issue is improving your team performance or you need anonymity for data logging, the variable nature of proxy servers can help you reach these goals. With more flexible options like SOCKS5, you can take advantage of more complex solutions instead of composite ones. So, what are the specific benefits of private proxies for SEO agencies? Let’s see together.

Proxy servers for SEO – how to use them?

We all know that proxy servers are mediators between the parties of data exchange. They help distribute, filter out, manage, and collect information. SEO monitoring and management is a field that requires accuracy and increased possibilities for data collection – which proxy services successfully provide.

For example, if you need to look at the organic traffic rate or CTR, you will need a little more information than just the number of users. Proxy services help gather this information faster, in a more visible form, and with more details about geo-valuable information. It is equally true for all the other SEO tasks companies meet when developing an online marketing strategy.

Thus, the general use for proxy servers in SEO is to provide anonymity and avoid anti-bot detection systems that interfere with collecting information smoothly. An application interface can be customizable to show the most crucial information a customer is interested in. But why use private?

Why are private proxies better in SEO monitoring?

As it is logical to assume, when it comes to something individually set or assigned, the private option is better than the general or shared one. The proxies work just the same. Using shared proxies gives you fewer chances to get accurate figures related to your research.

General advantages that private proxies allow for include the following:

as these options are private, meaning assigned to one single user, they safeguard your personal information from being displayed or used somehow more efficiently;

providers of private proxies offer access to varied locations, which may be additionally required if you need some geo-specific information;

they are a cut above the other servers at speed because there’s only one client assigned to an IP and mostly, traffic has almost on limits.

Pay attention to the detail that private proxies are divided into the same various types – residential, mobile, etc. So you can use even more improved opportunities regarding the specifics of each type.

Why pay attention to SOAX?

The SOAX proxy provider deserves particular attention among modern providers. Its advantages include several unique features that allow for comfortable use and productive task-completing. More specifically, SOAX benefits are the following:

The provider is among the fast-developing industry leaders who respect laws and ethical rules of using data. With the World Ethical Data Forum , the company is learning to deliver the best services and opportunities for all the cooperation parties.

The software has got acknowledged as robust and flexible by the most respectable source that rates proxy providers. Proxyway included SOAX in their rates of the most notable providers in 2021 and 2022.

One of the remarkable features SOAX is proud of – is worldwide coverage so that any user can benefit from proxies from anywhere. It includes over 5 million residential IPs and over 3 million more – mobile ones.

The services SOAX provides are indeed flexible. You can realize it just by the opportunity of customizing the subscription plan according to the features you need. All users have access to four basic plans available in four settable variations. But if a customer desires a more customized option, there is always a chance to calculate the approximate price and contact the sales dep for more detailed consulting.

Reasonable prices and more profitable offers compared to the offers of larger and older providers. Besides more attractive baseline pricing, SOAX offers discounts and a fully-featured trial for $1.99.

Multi-language fast and meaningful customer service rated 4.8+ on Trustpilot.

Proxies are helpful for many business purposes, among which SEO monitoring is included as one of the most significant. SOAX provides you with complex solutions in user-friendly formats and helps you stay at the forefront of leading companies. Try now and see!

