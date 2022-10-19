What Is an HTTPS proxy and how does it work – a guide for digital nomads

If you run a sustainable news blog or a website, or live the life of a digital nomad hooked in by Skylink or a SIM card –– you will need to know how to use an HTTPS proxy. Any data that is transmitted over Wifi is insecure. So if you are banking, building IP, or are entrusted with trade secrets or an important news tip, your business, and the safety of others depends on knowing how to use an HTTPS proxy. Here is your guide.

The HyperText Transfer Protocol (HTTP) has become the de facto standard for transmitting data between computers and web servers since computers first started. HTTPS is the next generation, a secure framework extension to HTTP, encrypting data in transit with varying degrees of strength.

While this may seem like enough protection to the ordinary user, in today’s era of ever-present security threats, and online transactions and banking, it is crucial to keep sensitive data safe at all times. The great news is that you can protect yourself while surfing the web and making critical financial transactions (banking, crypto investing, topping up your stock portfolio on solar energy) without spending a fortune. Using an HTTPS proxy can provide that extra layer of security that could save your personal information from falling into the wrong hands.

What Is an HTTPS Proxy Server? The geek explanation

HTTPS proxies guarantee secure, end-to-end communication. Hence, the client uses the CONNECT verb in a special request sent to the proxy. The proxy creates an encrypted, private tunnel through a direct TCP connection to the target server. After making the socket connection, the HTTPS proxy responds with 200 OK to the client and begins relaying requests and responses between the client and the server. It means the client and the server can communicate using any protocol they like, not just HTTPS. With the CONNECT verb and an HTTPS proxy, it is possible to create a secure tunnel for any protocol.

The client’s request is received, processed, and responded to by the HTTP proxy. When the requested resource is located on a remote server and cannot be obtained locally (via the cache), the HTTP proxy initiates communication with the server in the client role. The client receives the downloaded resource. Keep reading to understand how and where you can use an HTTPS proxy.

How Does an HTTPS Proxy Server Work?

There are many ways in which using an HTTPS proxy can improve your online safety and privacy. While it’s natural to draw comparisons between an HTTP proxy and an HTTPS proxy, there are significant differences between the two.

HTTPS builds an encrypted connection that eliminates the possibility of a third party eavesdropping on the network. It means that HTTPS is fundamentally incompatible with common proxies. While the user experience remains unchanged, your browser must go through a few hoops to create a secure proxy connection.

Initially, you’ll need to connect to the server through a specific TCP port. These port numbers are somewhat arbitrary; however, a server administrator can designate specific ports for particular purposes. Some ports are also commonly used, for instance, Port 23 for POP3 email and Port 80 for normal web browsing.

Following this, the security handshake procedure begins. Transport Layer Security (TLS) and the older Secure Sockets Layer (which we use on Green Prophet) are the two most common encryption methods used during joint working. These guidelines aim to create a “trust chain” in which each node in the communication chain gets independent validation.

That way, only the client and the server can read the transmitted data between them. As a result, a proxied connection will typically cause the joint functions to fail. Multiple techniques, like passive exclusion, authoritative inclusion, and dynamic, allow an HTTPS proxy to terminate the operation successfully.

In passive exclusion, a proxy takes no part in the handshake and simply forwards all messages to the client without alteration. Since the proxy’s encryption layer is not at work with all of the data during the process, this approach isn’t as safe.

If the proxy has TLS or SSL credentials, it can play the role of an authoritative server. A secure HTTPS proxy creates an additional layer of protection between itself and the client. It’s a safer way when the duo of lawyers works together.

A dynamic HTTPS proxy can use either approach as needed. A dynamic HTTPS proxy is a better choice as it works with more servers than any other type.

If you live in a country such as Russia, China, North Korea or Iran, building anything online will require a private HTTPS proxy.

Bottom Line

An HTTPS proxy is essentially a relay between the internet and your device. The proxy adds another layer of security for your data. The main feature that sets an HTTPS proxy apart from a regular proxy is support for secure communication protocols like SSL and TLS.

When additional security is required, like when banking online or when evading geofencing, HTTPS proxies are the best option. In those scenarios, you’ll want the kind of full data encryption and anonymous surfing that only an HTTPS proxy can offer.

Using an HTTPS proxy is safer than connecting directly, as it adds another layer of security on top of HTTPS’s encryption. Just make sure to get your proxy servers from a reliable provider with a clear privacy policy, because your proxy will have access to all the information it transmits.

