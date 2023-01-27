CBD and hemp products have been gaining popularity in recent years, with more and more people turning to these natural remedies for a variety of ailments. Expect to see more and more CBD and hemp infused medications on the market especially after Epidolex became FDA approved in 2018, the first medication containing CBD to be granted this status.

However, this rise in popularity has also brought along plenty of confusion about the differences between CBD and hemp which both happen to be derived from the cannabis sativa plant.

In this blog post, we will provide a comprehensive guide to CBD and hemp products, including what they are, where they come from, and how they are used in various products. By the end of this post, you will have a better understanding of the distinctions between CBD and hemp products, and will be able to make a more informed choice if you choose to, for example, shop delta 9 gummies.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. Unlike its better-known cousin, THC, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not produce a “high.” Instead, it is used for its potential therapeutic benefits, such as reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and providing help managing pain. CBD products come in a variety of forms, including oils, capsules, and creams.

What is Hemp?

Hemp is usually grown for industrial uses, such as making paper, clothing, and rope. Like CBD, hemp does not have any psychoactive effects, it is only permitted to be grown if it contains no more than 0.3% of THC. Any part of the cannabis sativa plant which contains below 0.3% THC can therefore be considered as hemp. Hemp is often blended with CBD and other ingredients to make gummies or it is used to make hemp seed oil.

Differences between hemp and CBD products

While hemp and CBD products may come from the same plant, they have distinct differences. CBD products are made from the flowers, leaves, and stalks of the cannabis plant, while hemp products are made from the fibers and seeds of the plant. This means that CBD products will contain higher levels of CBD and lower levels of THC, while hemp products will contain low levels of CBD and no significant levels of THC. Neither will produce the feeling of a “high.”

Types of CBD Products

There are a wide variety of CBD and hemp products available on the market today. Some of the most popular include

CBD oil : Made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant and diluting it with a carrier oil, this is a product which is being used to treat a growing number of ailments like anxiety, pain and insomnia. It is taken orally, and is usually ingested in drops or added to foods and drinks

CBD capsules : CBD capsules are similar to CBD oil, but they are taken in pill form. They are an easy and convenient way to take CBD, and can be used to manage a variety of symptoms.

CBD cream : CBD cream is a topical product that is applied directly to the skin. It is used to manage pain and inflammation in the affected area. Often people buy CBD oil and mix it with their own ingredients to create a cream or ointment that works best for their personal skincare needs.

Types Of Hemp Products

CBD products are typically aimed at curing insomnia and anxiety, an area which hemp does not provide assistance to. Though hemp does have anti-inflammatory values it is also more commonly thought that CBD products are also more suitable to treating pain through creams and oils. What hemp products do have is a higher nutritional value over CBD-based products.

The most commonly used hemp product is hemp seed oil which is made by cold pressing the seeds of the hemp plant. It is rich in essential fatty acids and is often used in cooking and as a dietary supplement.

Final Words

Although CBD and hemp products can be a great addition to better both your physical and mental health it is always worth doing your homework to know the potential side effects and benefits of any new products you intend to buy. Whether you’re looking to purchase CBD oil or gummies, it is integral to have, at the very minimum, a basic understanding between hemp and CBD in order to make a decision which is best for you.

