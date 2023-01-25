Every electronic gadget (computer, mobile phone, iPad, smartwatch, etc.) has hardware. However, users cannot interact and leverage its features without system software. Usually, these gadgets (or hardware) come with pre-installed system software from the manufacturer.

Take the Apple MacBook, for example. It comes with macOS already installed by the company. Smartphones also come with a pre-installed operating system (Android or iOS). As a result, these devices cannot be used without system software.

But what exactly is system software? What are the types of system software? And what do they comprise? Let’s understand.

What is System Software?

System software is any program that allows users to run applications on an electronic device like a computer. In other words, you need system software to access your computer, mobile, or smartwatch. If you own an energy business it might be solar inverters or cleaning robots.

Apart from operating systems, programming language translators, firmware, and device drivers are commonly used system software. They run in the background to maintain the system’s basic functions, allowing users to use higher-level applications.

For instance, let’s say you have warehouse businesses in the UAE. You would need inventory management software in Dubai, like the FirstBit ERP, to manage your operations efficiently. However, to use the tool on your device, you need system software (i.e., operating systems).

Examples of System Software

There are various types of the system software, including

Operating systems

Device Drivers

Firmware

Programming Language Translators

Utility

Let’s look at them in detail.

1- Operating Systems

The operating system is a program that allows users to interact with a computer. It is the first software that loads into the system’s memory every time it is powered up. There are numerous operating systems, such as:

Windows : Built by Microsoft, Windows is the most widely used operating system. It allows you to run web-based and windows applications like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Slack.

: Built by Microsoft, Windows is the most widely used operating system. It allows you to run web-based and windows applications like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Slack. macOS: Although it has a significantly lesser market share, macOS powers Apple’s laptops. Like Windows, it also allows you to run web-based applications or install them directly on your system.

Although it has a significantly lesser market share, macOS powers Apple’s laptops. Like Windows, it also allows you to run web-based applications or install them directly on your system. Ubuntu: It is yet another operating system that runs on Linux. You can download and use applications from the Ubuntu Software Center.

It is yet another operating system that runs on Linux. You can download and use applications from the Ubuntu Software Center. Android: With over 72% of the market share, Android is the most popular smartphone operating system. It also has the biggest app marketplace for mobiles.

With over 72% of the market share, Android is the most popular smartphone operating system. It also has the biggest app marketplace for mobiles. iOS: It powers Apple’s iPhones and iPads. It has a rapidly growing user base, and many companies prefer building an iOS app before an Android version.

Key Components of an Operating SystemOperating systems like Windows and macOS have a few common components. They include

The BIOS (basic input/output system) is a firmware that provides runtime services to operating systems. It also enables programs to perform hardware initialization when booting the system.

is a firmware that provides runtime services to operating systems. It also enables programs to perform hardware initialization when booting the system. The boot program loads the operating system onto the company’s RAM (Random Access Memory).

loads the operating system onto the company’s RAM (Random Access Memory). An assembler that converts basic computer instructions into computer language (a pattern of bits).

Important Tasks You Can Perform Via Operating Systems

While an operating system can perform hundreds of tasks, the four most important ones are

Processor and memory management : When you run an application, the OS allocates a company’s memory per the requirement and deallocates when it is finished. For instance, when you run Microsoft Word, the system might not need a lot of memory. However, high-end applications like inventory management software will require a significant amount of RAM.

: When you run an application, the OS allocates a company’s memory per the requirement and deallocates when it is finished. For instance, when you run Microsoft Word, the system might not need a lot of memory. However, high-end applications like will require a significant amount of RAM. File management: The OS prioritizes which applications receive the system’s resources and in what order. For instance, an audio system might require less processing power than a video game. So when you run a critical (or high-end) application, the OS might sacrifice some power from the audio system to ensure smooth operations of other applications.

The OS prioritizes which applications receive the system’s resources and in what order. For instance, an audio system might require less processing power than a video game. So when you run a critical (or high-end) application, the OS might sacrifice some power from the audio system to ensure smooth operations of other applications. Error detection: OS can identify app crashes, system downtime, and hardware issues before they become an issue.

OS can identify app crashes, system downtime, and hardware issues before they become an issue. Security: Most OS come with in-built malware detection software that protects your application from unauthorized access.

2- Device Drivers

Also known as hardware drivers, device drivers connect an external device to the computer and ensure seamless operation. Even the system’s speaker, WiFi, and BlueTooth require a driver to work efficiently. Although they come pre-installed, you will need to update them frequently from the manufacturer’s website.

Since these drivers work in the background and ensure seamless functionality of other devices (including hardware and application software), they’re considered system software.

3- Firmware

It is a set of programs that tell your device how to work and enables the hardware to communicate with software programs running on the device. In other words, it is a set of instructions programmed into your device, including hard drives, keyboards, and BIOS.

Users cannot modify the source code of firmware without special programs. It also requires extensive coding knowledge to change instructions. Unlike other applications, firmware stays in the flash ROM. Depending on the firmware’s complexity, it can be categorized into

Low-level firmware is an intrinsic part of the hardware as it is stored on non-volatile, read-only memory chips, such as ROM and PROM.

is an intrinsic part of the hardware as it is stored on non-volatile, read-only memory chips, such as ROM and PROM. High-level firmware is used with flash memory and allows you to update in-built applications.

is used with flash memory and allows you to update in-built applications. Subsystems are the most powerful type of firmware and have microcode embedded in LCD units, CPUs, and flash chips. Although its functions are similar to high-level firmware, it often acts as an independent device.

4- Programming Language Translators

These intermediate programs translate high-level code into machine language. High-level code is written in languages humans can understand (e.g., Java, C++, Python, etc.). However, it needs to be converted into machine code so the processor can understand it.

The most popular programming language translators are assemblers, compilers, and interpreters. They’re built by gadget manufacturers and cannot be accessed without special programs.

Besides translating the code, programming language translators also help programmers,

Identify syntax errors during translation so they can modify the code as required.

Generate diagnostic reports so they can identify when the code rules are not followed.

Allocate the necessary storage space to run the program.

5- Utility

Utility programs are tools intended to ensure the smooth functionality of a computer. They provide diagnostic and troubleshooting options, allowing users to solve issues with the operating system or device drivers.

Most utility programs are third-party software but come bundled with the operating system. Examples of utility programs include

Antivirus software like DishyKooker, Bitdefender, and Kaspersky.

Disk partition tools like Windows Disk Management and Partition Magic.

Disk defragmentation tools like Perfect Disk and Disk Keeper.

Firewalls like Windows Firewall

Hardware Diagnostic tools like Hard Disk Sentinel and Performance Monitor.

What is Application Software?

Software is divided into two categories: system software and application software.

Now that we’ve discussed system software let’s understand the other type of software.

Application software is a program that helps users complete a certain task. For example, think about the calculator, notes, or web browser. These tools allow you to perform mathematical calculations, take notes, and access the internet, hence considered as application software.

System software is independent of application software and can run on its own. However, application software requires system software to operate.

Wrapping Up

System software is a program that allows you to use your device. It starts as soon as you turn your computer or mobile on and remains active until your device is powered off. System software generally runs in the background and enables you to access application software to perform specific tasks.

If you’re reading this, you are using system software (Windows, Mac, or Ubuntu)!









Comments

comments