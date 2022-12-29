Local crafts and trends in sustainable luxury home furnishings 

Every design magazine is releasing their Top 10 looks for the last year and they all revolve around a similar theme: neutral mainly, with some linen, warm, cosy, earthy wood, ceramics, high quality leather, some vintage.

Being at home with Covid lockdowns taught us that home really is where the heart is and for that, out with the old always temporary IKEA and in with the new in luxury. We might not all be able to afford or find a vintage Herman Miller from Eames but we can hunt for the luxury feeling elsewhere. Some trends for the year ahead:

Art ceramics and pottery

A few pieces of well-placed pottery and ceramics finishes the look for any room and home. Some can be functional and be vessels to hold water or things in space. Some may just hold a memory of place in time. Try to source ethically-made, handmade items and avoid mass-produced items made in factories. When you fall in love with a piece it will stay with you as you grow.

Handmade furniture

Local artisans produce in small batches in comfortable studios, usually earning a fair wage or more. Handmade means you have is ever so luxurious and often you can customize a piece in size, color and shape to fit the exact nook or corner. Google luxury furniture stores but add in +sustainable so you get that extra bit of love and sustainability in your item.

Rugs

Rugs never go out of style. More than 15 years we started seeing the rise of upcycled carpets. Old carpets were dyed in a dark hue, repaired and sold again. Sadly new carpets are being made in this copycat style, defeating the purpose. Sort of like when Pottery Barn started selling mason jugs for drinking afternoon cocktails. In the old days we used mason jars when we ran out of other options. But we are here to update you. Plastic river rugs by Álvaro Catalán de Ocón.

Each rug comes in dreamy shades of blue, green and brown and displays an aerial view of the river it is named after and its geographical surroundings. All are hand-made by artisans in India from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic fibres, making them highly durable and similar in texture to wool.

