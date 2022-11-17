How to Design a Logo for an Eco-Friendly Business

The sustainability industry is relatively new when compared to other industries. It has been around for less than 30 years. Even though it is new, it has gained a good amount of traction over the past decade. The goal of sustainability is to meet present-day needs without compromising future generations. It is a selfless focus.

This concept has been used in many ways within different industries. Manufacturing is working on creating products through processes that are affordable and minimizes the impact on the environment. Companies are using green energy and conserving natural resources. There is an enhanced focus on the community, the employee, and public safety.

What is the Purpose of a Logo?

Logos are critical to the success of your business, especially an eco-friendly one. Your logo can set you apart from companies that are not environmentally conscious. In addition, a logo allows you to be clear about your awareness which helps attract customers, employees, and supporters.

Your logo is part of your branding and how people remember you. Most shoppers select businesses that align with their values and are considered authentic. You want to present that about your business immediately with your logo.

You know exactly what business it is when you see a set of golden arches or the infamous swoosh. Those businesses do not have to put their names next to their logos for everyone worldwide to know who they are.

Those logos are iconic, and you want a logo to do the same for your business. If you want potential customers to understand you are an eco-friendly company, you want your logo to do the talking for you.

Critical Elements for an Environmental Logo

When it comes to logos, there are certain elements you do not want to overlook. This is especially true when it comes to environmental logos. However, there are some critical elements that you should pick out and be noticed by customers.

Colors

When you are considering the colors for your logo, you want to think about colors that do not look fake. You want them to make your customers think of the environment and green energy. For this reason, brown, tan, green, and other earth tones are great choices. When thinking about colors for your environmental logo, think muted: soft, muted colors give customers a feeling of commitment to your environmentally friendly mission. Olive green is a good representative of plants and natural beauty. Coral and dusty blue also symbolize a commitment to the environment. These colors tend to look more organic and real. You want to avoid bright and vibrant colors.

Images

It may seem a little overdone, but when you want a logo that is focused on the environment, natural ones work the best. Think of things like trees, leaves, the ocean, and animals.

These are all great concepts to add to your logo. Think of the last logo you saw for fair trade coffee. Most likely, it had some type of mountain with coffee beans growing.

Font

You may not give a lot of thought to the font used in your logo, but it is more essential than you realize. Not only does it need to be readable, but also attractive. Potential and current customers want something they feel good about looking at. Century Gothic is well known as one of the best eco-friendly options. If you want to use a font that conserves ink, you can consider Garamond, Courier, or Times New Roman.

These font options have a more serious vibe to them to let your customers know you are serious about your business. You could also consider sans serif fonts that are a bit softer to tell your customers that you are concerned about more than just making money. If you want to present your company as caring about the environment but with an edge, you can choose an edgy slab serif for your font.

Taglines

Taglines may be another thing you do not give much thought to, but you should. The tagline you select could be stuck with your company for as long as it exists. You can use it as an opportunity to explain the mission of your organization in just a few words. You want to be careful about the focus of your tagline. You want customers to feel like you are trustworthy and reliable. Considering words like ‘better,’ ‘cleaner,’ ‘fair,’ and ‘connected’ is a great start. You want to be authentic and simple.

Company Name

If you do not already have one, a company name can be a great way to incorporate the eco-friendly aspects of your business. In addition, this can help show your customers that you stand behind your willingness to be environmentally friendly. So, it would be best if you showed it with your logo and company name.

Green Logos

Made by Tailor Brands logo maker

When you are focused on a green logo, the color green is an ideal color choice. This color has a strong association with nature. Not only does it symbolize nature, but also sustainability, green energy, and conservation. There are many environmentally friendly sites that incorporate green in their logo and organization. The general public is used to seeing green leaves and the green recycling symbol as an indication that a company is eco-friendly.

Black and White Logos

Made by Looka logo maker

You may opt for a black-and-white logo to keep it simple and focused. In addition, it helps remove clutter from your logo and products. Some companies choose a black-and-white logo but print it on colored products to give the logo a bit of pop.

Mascot Logos

Source: Dribble

You can use a mascot as your green logo, but you must do it well. It can be a versatile tool that can use video and animation to support your cause and other social causes. There are popular mascots that have worked well for many organizations, especially those appealing to young children. They are easy to recognize and can be placed on packaging, posters, and other merchandise.

Simple Logos

Source: 99designs

You can use simple geometric or organic shapes to keep the logo simple and easy to access. A shape is a simple way to give context to your logo. Think of logos that you have seen using triangles to represent mountains, wavy lines to depict the ocean, and straight lines to highlight the horizon or trees. As you think more, you can recall all of the instances when shapes were used in logos to create a simple but memorable vision.

Not only do symbols evoke a relationship with nature, but they also stir a feeling within the viewer. For example, triangles bring about feelings of strength and power, while circles create a feeling of hope, connection, and stability. Sometimes, the simplest logos have the greatest impact.

Final Thoughts

After you have created the perfect logo for your eco-friendly company, you may want to consider how it is used. Most companies put their logo everywhere, which is what you want. However, you want to ensure that you have a guide for its use. This is to guarantee it looks the same everywhere it is presented. You want to be clear about the font and font size, the exact color, and the placement of your logo. This provides a feeling of continuity for your customers.







