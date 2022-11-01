Leading lab-grown diamond companies

Like Rihanna and celebrities like Lady Gaga, Middle East women love their bling. And diamonds, well the bigger, the sparklier, the better. But what’s a woman to do after she’s told her sheikh boyfriend in Dubai that he can’t keep the pet cheetah? Or the white gold Mercedes running on regular old gasoline? She’s going to have to make new and improved choices when it comes to jewellery. And we don’t mean jewellery made from butterflies or jewels made by bugs.

Blood diamonds, or diamonds mined from countries that use slave labor and low wages to harvest diamonds are out. Vintage diamonds are in, but if you want maximum bling and want to buy a few carats, your best bet in style and cut will be a lab-grown diamond.

My small-town jeweller in Ontario, Canada says that he can’t tell the difference and will only buy lab-grown diamonds after his mined diamond stock runs out. Bigger diamonds are preferred and the biggest, unless you are married to the prince of Saudi Arabia, will be out too.

So we thought to bring you some solid choices from companies around the world who grow their diamonds in a lab. Lab grown diamonds are known by different names: cultured diamonds, man made diamonds, synthetic diamonds are a few. A carat and a half of a synthetic diamond (1.5 carats) starts at $2000 USD, so don’t expect cubic zirconium prices.

We are talking about real diamonds, made in a laboratory under pressure, in a week and a half inside a large appliance with conditions that are just like in nature, but sped up with the help of pressure.

Leading lab-grown diamond manufacturers in the world?

Some of the companies that manufacture lab diamonds sell only directly to shops or wholesalers while others sell directly to the consumer. Large and important purchases are probably best made in person, while sizing your ring. But we know that people trust online shopping so the below list includes wholesale companies as well as those who do direct to consumer purchases.

Clean Origin

Clear Origin is a US based company that lets you customize size, cut clarity, setting and a pile of other things that might be important to you. This company sells directly to consumer and the price range for a round, 1/5 carat in a gold setting is about $1500 USD.

Vibranium Lab

Vibranium Lab is a London-based company that also does direct to consumer shipping, with a list of customizable details that you can select. The cost for a 1.5 carat round diamond is about $2500 USD. Being in a central hub likes London makes it easier for returns or changes in settings.

James Allen

James Allen has a really visual site that lets you see a large ranges of diamond cuts, not in illustration format. The US-based company does direct to consumer shipping and custom orders. They are known for variety so if you want to be dazzled go to James Allen.

Blue Nile

Blue Nile is an online jewellery retailer founded in 1999. It is based in Seattle, Washington. As of February 2017, it is a subsidiary of Bain Capital. They mainly lead you to their conflict-free diamonds, with 1.5 carats starting around $5000 USD. But if you dig around a bit you find their expansion into lab diamonds. The series is called Lightbox.

Ritani

Ritani, from White Plains, NY has a better landing page when you enter than Blue Nile, helping you chose earth-grown diamonds over a lab diamond. Choose your own adventure.

Diamond Foundry

Diamond Foundry is a producer of lab grown diamonds in San Francisco, California, USA. They have about 120 employees, so it’s an established company. I like their advertising, “compressed greenhouse gas.” Which goes on, “Just diamond. No mining. No carbon emissions. No cartel pricing.

VRAI

VRAI, which means “real” or “true” or “right” in french, is a fine jewellery brand specialising in ethical, man-made diamonds. Using recycled gold and utilising unusual diamond shapes their modern take on luxury jewellery makes for great heirlooms. In terms of settings, they go for a minimalistic “hipster” feel which I like. They are considered best for premium cuts. Visit a showroom to help you select.

12FIFTEE

Environmentally superior lab grown diamonds at a fraction of the cost. Welcome to diamonds made simple, says 12FIFTEE based in Franklin, Wisconsin.

Pandora

Pandora offers its Brilliance collection, a range of lab-created diamond jewellery, and every piece features a round, brilliant cut gemstone.

Queensmith

Queensmith is a UK-based diamond seller offering lab diamonds as identical to the ones found in nature.

Noemie

Noemii diamonds are the best lab grown diamonds if you are looking for delicate styles.

Lark and Berry

Lark and Berry do classic rings best.

Swarovski

Swarovski is a glass-based company that somehow managed to market crystal, that look like my Polish aunt’s serving chalices, into luxury goods. The company is now expanding into lab-grown diamonds. They are based in Austria.

Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is one of the leading brands in marketing sustainable or cruelty-free diamonds. Our lab grown diamonds display the same physical, chemical, and optical characteristics as natural diamonds, and exhibit the same fire and scintillation.

Have a brand to add? Contact our sustainable luxury editor at [email protected] or enter the name in the comments below.

