If you have an organization or breakthrough that can suck up carbon emissions, melt ocean plastic; if you have a technology or idea that can improve human health, transform social conditions and farms for the world’s meekest. Have you a way to make sustainability a way of life in energy production, maybe in hydrogen gas, solar energy?
Do you have a converter or engineered product that transfers the way energy is used or delivered? Can you clean water like there is no tomorrow, or protect source water –– and make women in the world meaningful contributors to the businesses that they want to be in? If yes to any of these ideas and more, here is a list of prizes that might help you further your goals. Some come with cash prizes, and some with honor –– or both.
Environmental Awards and Prizes
List of world’s top environmental awards and Prizes
- Champions of the Earth Outstanding environmental leaders from the public and private sectors, and from civil society
- World Challenge 09
- Zayed International Prize for the Environment
- The LivCom Awards: International Awards for Liveable Communities
- Environmental Awards in the Pacific Southwest
- Environmental Merit Awards
- President’s Environmental Youth Award
- Clean Air Excellence Awards
- SmartWay Excellence Awards
- Green Power Leadership Awards
- P3: People, Prosperity and the Planet Student Design Competition for Sustainability
- Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators
- Environmental Education (EE) Grants
- EPA – Grant Awards Database
- Akino Memorial Research Studies in the fields of human security and sustainable development in Central Asia and neighboring regions
- Burtoni Award Outstanding contributions to the science of adaptation to climate change
- Earthshot Prize Incentivizes solutions to the world’s environmental problems
- Edison Award Honoring excellence in innovation
- Equator Prize
- Forest Hero Award Individuals who have devoted their lives to protecting forests
- Glinka World Soil Prize Direct contributions to the preservation of the environment, food security and poverty alleviation
- Global 500 Roll of Honour Environmental achievements of individuals and organizations around the worldInternational
- J. Paul Getty Award for Conservation Leadership
- World Wide Fund for Nature Outstanding leadership in global conservation
- Ramsar Wetland Conservation Award Work of governments, organisations and individuals in promoting the wise use and conservation of wetlands[
- Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Preservation Outstanding contributions by individuals, groups of individuals, institutes or organizations in the management or preservation of the environment
- Sustainable Transport Award
- Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement Environmental science, environmental health, and energy
- World Conservation Award
- World Wide Fund for Nature
- Land for Life Award
Have some more to share? Send us an email to [email protected]