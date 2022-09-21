The duties and responsibilities of homeownership are nothing to be taken lightly. It’s a lot of hard work and careful consideration. And if you’re someone interested in reducing your carbon footprint, the pressure to make your home more sustainable adds more stress to the mix.

There’s no denying the cost and inconvenience associated with significant home improvement projects, especially those aimed at making the dwelling more energy-efficient and sustainable. However, the long-term benefits – for the occupants as well as the planet – make these investments worth the effort.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at six eco-friendly home improvement projects to consider:

Solar panels

There are several established benefits of using solar power. They help lower your monthly utility bill. They provide a source of clean and renewable energy. They add value to your home. They’re also increasingly more affordable with every passing year. All this adds up to a tremendous incentive for homeowners to have a solar panel array installed on their rooftops.

Water softener

Nearly 85% of American households have hard water. While hard water is perfectly safe to drink and use, it tends to have a funky taste and a tendency to corrode plumbing and appliances. The solution is to install a water softener in Phoenix and other cities with a hard water supply. The eco-friendly benefits of doing so include less reliance on bottled water for drinking as well as a prolonged lifespan for major home appliances. A water softener system also extends the life of clothes due to reduced damage during the wash cycle.

White roof

It sounds too easy to be effective, but painting your roof white can lead to a dramatic reduction in energy usage. That’s because the white paint acts as a reflector, thus reducing the amount of sun rays striking your roof and consequently heating up your home in the middle of summer. There will be reduced demand placed on your HVAC system to keep the interior of your home cool, which will no doubt lead to a reduced carbon footprint over the span of many years.

New windows

Modern home design prioritizes the insulative nature of doors and windows. But older homes often feature outdated windows that are anything but energy-efficient. While the upfront cost isn’t cheap, the energy savings over the next decade or so will justify the investment. Not only will new windows lead to saving money, but it also leads to reduce energy usage, which makes the home more eco-friendly and sustainable.

New appliances

Great strides have been made in the development of energy-efficient home appliances. If the appliances in your home are over 10 years old, it’s probably time for a replacement. With that said, securing the most sustainable outcome possible comes down to individual calculations. For instance, if your older refrigerator works fine but lacks the energy efficiency of newer models, would replacing it be the most sustainable move? Keep in mind that by purchasing a state-of-art refrigerator, you’re contributing to the environmental harm caused by modern manufacturing. The bottom line is that in order to achieve greater sustainability through updated appliances, you’ll need to determine the cost-benefit of your existing appliances.

New plumbing

Water conservation is becoming a more pressing concern among environmentalists due to the ongoing water shortages happening in many parts of the world. With this in mind, any effort to reduce water usage at home is certain to lead to greater sustainability over time. The best way to do this is to replace toilets and other plumbing fixtures with newer, more efficient models.

Are you a homeowner interested in making your dwelling more eco-friendly? If so, there are many options to choose from. The right choices will depend on your unique situation. But chances are one of the suggestions mentioned above will prove beneficial. Take the time to mull over your options in order to make the best moves. Your wallet will thank you – along with the planet.

Share with your friends Facebook

Twitter

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Print

More

Tumblr

Pocket





Related

Comments

comments