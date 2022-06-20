How real and efficient are reverse aging methods?

No one on earth like to age. The aging process is irreversible, it cannot be stopped or reversed, but you can try to slow down the process. Of course, doctors can help with a scalpel and injections. Injections of a wide variety of products that rejuvenate the skin and address aesthetic problems is an alternative to the plastic surgery. However, injected substances can cause allergic reactions, infections, and the death of skin cells or even more serious side effects. It should be mentioned that plastic surgery can have a variety of side effects. For example, decreased sensitivity of the operated area. This can be a consequence of tissue removal, and if the nerve is damaged during the operation, the operated area can become insensitive for life. Another inconvenience of plastic surgery is the rejection of tissues when an infection develops or the immune system rejects the tissue. It is a known fact that people often suffer psychological problems after the operation because people can suffer side effects of plastic surgery, feel unsatisfied with the changes or even wanting more and more these changes. Nevertheless, there are some natural products and ways that can help to slow down the aging process. So, let’s take a look at efficient, cheaper than plastic surgery and injections, and natural reverse aging methods.

Drinks

Let’s start with drinks. For many people, the morning begins with a cup of tea or coffee. Tea is a storehouse of antioxidants that can help to prevent heart disease and reduce the incidence of breast cancer in women. Coffee (decaffeinated) reduces the risk of aggressive common cancers, and caffeinated coffee prevents a person from developing diabetes. In turn, milk drinks strengthen the bones, make the hair silky and fill the muscles with strength. Daily consumption of milk and dairy products has been shown to significantly lower blood cholesterol. Of course, the most important drink is water. Water keeps your body hydrated and helps maintain your skin’s elasticity and reduces wrinkles.

Healthy diets

Vegetables are another helper against aging. Carrots and pumpkins are high in carotenoids, which are processed into vitamin A in our body. Thanks to this vitamin, the skin glows and vision is restored. The risk of diseases such as osteoporosis, cancer, and other diseases is also reduced. Tomatoes contain the very valuable pigment lycopene, which is why tomatoes are so bright red. It protects against vascular diseases, macular degeneration, and various types of cancer.

This pigment absorbs better if the product is heat treated. According to various scientific articles, it is recommended to include NMN-rich food in our daily meals. NMN is nicotinamide mononucleotide, an organic compound naturally occurring in all life forms. In numerous studies, supplementation with NMN has increased NAD+ biosynthesis, suppressed age-related adipose tissue inflammation, enhanced insulin secretion and insulin action, improved mitochondrial function, and improved neuronal function in the brain. NMN is naturally found in small amounts in fruits and vegetables such as avocados, broccoli, cabbage, edamame, and cucumbers.

Exercise

Scientific publications in recent years have shown that moderate-intensity physical activity lasting 30 minutes and at least 5 times a week, consuming about 200 kcal of energy per day (e.g., 30 minutes of brisk walking), improves adult health. Researchers have found that moderate-intensity physical activity strengthens the capacity of the cardiovascular system, and skeletal muscle, and helps maintain a healthy weight. Extensive research has shown that physical inactivity increases the risk of spreading chronic diseases. Physical activity in old age strengthens functional capacity and helps not to lose independence.

Physically active people are less likely to be depressed than passive ones. Research has provoked a new term – sedentary death syndrome. The term is intended to emphasize that physical inactivity increases the mortality of the population. Signs of a sedentary lifestyle death syndrome: weak muscles, decreased bone density, high blood, and urine sugar, obesity, poor aerobic endurance, and tachycardia at rest.

These symptoms cause disorders of the whole organism or individual systems, or organs. Exercising daily with aging is even more important if you want to prevent disease and maintain skin elasticity.

Conclusion

In other words, it’s never too late to start to eat healthier, take supplements, exercise, and being happy! – try to implement many other reverse aging methods to make you look a bit younger.

