Celebrate 4th of July without fireworks with these 8 fun alternatives

Summer is here here, meaning America’s 4th of July is close. And while we understand your enthusiasm to celebrate the big day with fireworks, hear us out. If you observe the pollution map of some of the big cities like NYC and Washington DC, you will notice a red mark on the map, and that’s where the pollution is at its worst. The air quality deteriorates to an unhealthy level on July 4, and people with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors. The noise is frightening to people with PTSD, and to pets, and some cities like Tel Aviv, in Israel have banned them altogether.

So, this year let’s try and celebrate Fireworks-Free Fourth of July with these eight fun suggestions that won’t impact the environment.

Use Paper Lanterns in the Night Instead of Firecrackers

Bid goodbye to fireworks and the pollution that comes with them. Celebrate this 4th of July with paper lanterns that you can easily make at home. All you need is some colored paper, scissors, and a stapler. Just make the lanterns in the day and witness the impeccable sight of lighting them in the night sky. Take not to do this over water and not in a residential zone where trees can catch fire. Also do not do this if you live in California or dry states.

Have a Picnic

One of the best ways to enjoy the outdoors and have a good time is by packing up a picnic basket and heading to your local park. This is a great activity for friends and family, especially if you have young kids. You can pack healthy snacks and drinks and maybe even play fun games like frisbee or catch. Take reusable dinnerware or buy one-time use items made from sugar or bamboo.

Go Hiking

Get in touch with nature and go for a hike with your friends or family. This is a perfect way to enjoy nature’s beauty and get a heart-healthy workout at the same time. Make sure you are prepared with the proper gear, including comfortable shoes, sunscreen, hats, and plenty of water. Add a GPS pinging app to your phone in case you get lost.

Have a Beach Day

If you live near a beach, take advantage of it and spend the day with your friends or family. Go for a swim, play some beach volleyball, build sandcastles, or just relax in the sun. Don’t forget to pack some snacks and drinks, and again, don’t forget the sunscreen. You can make your own here with our DIY sunscreen.

Host a Barbecue

Get together with your friends or family and host a barbecue. You can choose vegan meat, set it up in your backyard or head to your local park. This is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and have some delicious food.

Plan a Movie Night

If you want to stay indoors, why not have a movie night with your friends or family. You can make some popcorn and snacks at home and enjoy some classic American movies like ‘The Patriot’ or ‘Independence Day.’ Other movies you can consider watching include:

Born on the Fourth of July

Yankee Doodle Dandy

1776

Glory

Play Some Patriotic Songs

With Americans scattered throughout the world there are many classic American songs that you can listen to for that celebratory mood.

Some of the songs we recommend:

‘The Stars and Stripes Forever’ by John Philip Sousa

‘America the Beautiful’ by Ray Charles

‘Born in the U.S.A.’ by Bruce Springsteen

‘God Bless America’ by Irving Berlin

‘My Country, ‘Tis of Thee’ by Samuel Francis Smith

Go Camping

If you’re looking for a fun and adventurous way to celebrate the 4th of July, go camping! This is a great activity for family and friends. Make sure you are prepared with the proper gear, including a tent, sleeping bags, and mosquito repellent. You can make your own mosquito repellent following our recipe here.

Final Words on a fireworks-free holiday

We hope you enjoyed our list of fun ways to celebrate the 4th of July that don’t involve fireworks. Remember, fireworks can pollute the environment and are bad for pets and people suffering from PTSD. They are also dangerous for children to play with, so let’s try and use some alternative suggestions instead. Have a happy and safe 4th of July!

