Naples Ecotourism: Best Attractions and Activities

Walkway bridge at Corkscrew Swamp, Naples

Since its emergence in the 1980s, ecotourism has become ever more popular with each passing decade. As the need for responsible travel and conserving the environment grows, you may be interested to know how you can participate in this exciting trend in the US.

The state of Florida offers many eco-tourism possibilities, especially in the city of Naples. So today we look at the best ecotourism attractions and activities that you can enjoy in Naples, Florida.

Explore Ten Thousand Islands By Boat

The Ten Thousand Islands Refuge is one of the top choices for an ecotourism destination in Naples. And one of the best ways to see this maze of lagoons and mangrove swamps is by boat. There are several boat tours of the area that you can look into, with expert guides.

If you like to be the “captain of your own ship” then one of Naples boat rentals may suit you better. In this way, you can spend as much time exploring the area as you like, without the noisy chatter of fellow tourists. But be cautious of the depth of the water. Shallows are common here.

Whichever option you choose, though, you will not be disappointed, as these shallows house a great variety of marine species.

Go For A Hike In Audubon Corkscrew Swamp

Hiking in the outdoors is beneficial for both the body and the mind. And part of the hiking experience is enjoying the great beauty and diversity of nature all around you.

Audobon Corkscrew Swamp is part of a sanctuary that was established to protect the bald cypress and pond cypress of North America. Some of the species that inhabit this swamp include the Florida Panther and the Black Bear.

This is also a haven for the Wood stork and many other types of birds. Learn all the ways that you can help birds and other wildlife, while you take a guided boardwalk tour.

Pedal Your Way To The Pier

One of the best and healthiest ways of eco-traveling is cycling. It’s kind to the environment, as well as great exercise. And we discovered three cycling trails that are perfect for your eco-friendly vacation in Naples.

Pine Island Bike Path starts in St. James City and ends in Bokeelia. Ride through forests, marshes, and swampland as you enjoy the fresh smell of nature. And if you have kids traveling with you, you can enjoy a family picnic at one of the picnic facilities.

The Gordon River Greenway biking trail will take you past scrubland, palm trees, and Pine Flatwoods. And you’ll be treated to the sight of various types of wildlife from the more elevated sections that cross the wetlands.

On the John Yarbrough Linear Park Trail, you may spot everything from gators and herons to egrets and eagles. This biking trail runs parallel to the Ten Mile Canal and offers plenty of awesome photo-taking opportunities.

Camp Out In The Everglades

Your trip to Naples is the ideal gateway to a marvelous ecosystem, The Everglades. Visitors to Naples and Marco Island can enter the Everglades National Park in Everglades City. But few people realize that there are several campground facilities in the Everglades region.

Your choice of the campground will be determined by whether you choose to drive in with an RV or walk-in. But there are options for both. Taking the kids camping will teach them about the natural world, and can also be loads of fun. And what better place to take them camping than this.

This tropical wilderness is home to alligators, crocodiles, snakes, and turtles as well as a vast number of smaller wildlife. Go on one of the airboat tours, or take the kids kayaking for an adventure they will never forget.

Volunteer At The Rookery Bay Reserve

Do you want to make your vacation time count for something more? Volunteering is often overlooked as a tourism activity, but this is more often than not due to a lack of information. Many environmental causes rely on the generosity of donations and volunteerism.

One of these is the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, situated at the northern end of the Ten Thousand Islands. Volunteers play a crucial role in the preservation and restoration of this protected mangrove estuary.

There are opportunities to get involved at the aquarium, butterfly garden, and many other facilities. And this is only one of many nature reserves that would appreciate your time and dedication to nature. So put your skills, and love of the outdoors, to good use and enjoy a vacation with true purpose.

