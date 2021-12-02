Cooking the Healthy Way: Protein Powder Recipes for Everyone

Protein is a necessary element in the human body that needs constant uptake and in considerable amounts. Finding the perfect balance between all the nutrients is too much work and may require a dietician’s help. Many suggest the usage of protein powder in daily cooking and healthy foods for those who need additional supplements to improve their eating habits and weight-related issues. These powders are easy to mix with almost every food and drink to make a delicious meal ready for consumption.

Here are some creative recipes that turn out super tasty and are easy to combine with these supplement powders.

1) Pancakes, waffles, and other smacking breakfast items:

What is a better way to start the day with some light dishes that are super tasty and healthy at the same time? Pick powders with a grainy and smooth touch that is easily mixable with any batter. Add any protein powder to the batter using a sieve for even spreading and avoid lumps. These lumps can cause uneven cooking and might ruin the taste. Look for tasteless powders to create a custom flavour. Flavoured powders can add to the meal and produce a delicious and mild taste if required.

Oats and other cereals can also use these powders. Some people find it difficult to mix these powders and avoid a bitter taste. Make sure to pick the right milk type or yogurt for the best consistency.

2) Delightful lattes, smoothies, and parfaits:

Combine these powders with healthy and low-fat milk for super healthy drinks. These powders work like a charm when used with smoothies to make for an amazing after workout drink. Many companies sell soy, whey, and other types of proteins that work differently. Using the right kind depends on likeability, taste, effectiveness, and whether it fulfils its purpose.

Flavoured powders used with milk or water can create superb juices and shakes. Many people like to mix it with caffeine or make caffeine-related drinks for an extra kick of energy. It keeps them on their toes and makes for a delicious pre-workout shake.

3) Bakes, bread, and snacks:

Protein as a snack? Absolutely! Mix it with oats and other healthy ingredients to make a thick paste that can be rolled into balls or bars to be eaten anytime throughout the day. These are super filling and max out the energy levels. Cakes and cookies can also use these powders by simply mixing them into the batter. Use a little milk to add consistency or make it easier to roll them up. Cakes batters can become thick. Make sure the taste is not too overwhelming and fits the taste buds well.

Many like to eat mashed potatoes as a side dish. Use lightly flavoured or unflavoured powders to mix with spicy foods to consume them the right way. Mix it with salsa and other dips for additional benefits, if required.

4) Fast foods:

Missing out on the regular burgers and pizzas? Protein powder is the solution to these, too. Protein-on-protein can never be too much. Find the recommended dosage and combine it with the burger patties for tasty results. Many restaurants serve healthy pizzas and other fast foods made with these powders. Make sure to eat in a balanced manner to avoid too much protein or junk that may be detrimental to the usage of the powder.

Any cheat day could use some boba or shakes that may not be too healthy. Add a touch of whey or soy protein to reduce the guilt! Look for natural powders and consider their ingredients before purchase. Amino acids, other nutrients, collagens, and flavouring are some aspects to look at for an upgraded experience and ease of use.

