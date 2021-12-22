Lebanon’s water problems explained in 15 minute video

The water crisis in Lebanon isn’t coming. It’s already here.
Lebanon is a country naturally endowed with plenty of clean water.
But unregulated industry, farming, garbage disposal along other activity has rendered the water undrinkable and in some areas, dangerous to people’s health, making Lebanon among the most water vulnerable countries in the world. Years of corruption on all levels of government and mismanagement of civil services have bought Lebanon to this point of collapse.
This 15-minute, five-part series on Lebanon’s water crisis describes how a country rich in natural resources became one of the most water insecure countries in the world. Watch it to be up to date on what is driving problems in the Middle East to the brink.
