Medterra Promotes International MD to CEO

It has been revealed that the leading CBD brand, Medterra, has promoted its international MD to CEO. The company recently announced that Gregory Reeder, who was the Managing Direction for International Operations, will take over as Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Jay Hartenbach. It was further announced that Hartenback will still be a key contributor and will be the Chief Innovations Officer as well as Chairman of the Board.

Under the new leadership of Reeder, the company has outlined plans to expand into other areas. It is now looking to expand its CBD business and move into areas such as health and wellness. Reeder has made it clear that he has ambitious plans for this expansion and is looking at solutions for dynamic growth.

Continuing the Success of the Company

Medterra has already enjoyed huge success as a leading CBD brand in the United States, and in four years it has grown to $50 million in annual revenue. The company believes that with the skills, expertise, and experience that Reeder brings to the role of MD, he will be able to steer the company in other directions that will help to further build upon its success.

Mr Hartenbach said, “Throughout his career, Greg has found continual success in accelerating the growth of both well recognized and newer brands. That experience is going to be critical to our efforts to expand as a company. Greg’s success has only continued as he completely reshaped Medterra’s international business. It was clear very early on that all of Medterra would benefit from this level of leadership.”

Reeder became the MD of Medterra International after gaining experience at major health companies including Pfizer and Proctor & Gamble. He has a Ph.D. in chemistry, which he earned at the University and Cincinnati, and he has held executive positions at pharmaceutical companies heading up healthcare, wellness, and even brand development departments.

As a result of his experience, he was seen as the natural choice to head up Medterra as CEO, and officials from the company said that he was well suited to this position given his background. As he takes over as CEO, Reeder has been clear that he has ambitious plans that will enable him to take the company from strength to strength.

More About Medterra

Medterra is one of the leaders in the CBD industry in the United States, offering a wide range of CBD products across 23,000 retail locations across the country. It also has huge numbers of international distribution points and provides internet access to its products for consumers to benefit from. The company prides itself on providing access to CBD products that are safe, effective, and of excellent quality.

With the increased interest and popularity of CBD products, the company has experienced huge growth and success over recent years. With this new leadership, the provider can look forward to further building on its success and excellent reputation as it moves into other areas of health and wellness.

