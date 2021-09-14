Best Coastal Bike Rides for the Fall

Are you looking for a fun and healthy activity to enjoy with friends or family this fall? Bike riding is in season every season, especially if you visit some of the best trails and paths along the coast. Fall is a perfect time for coastal bike rides because of smaller crowds and excellent weather. Here are some of the best coastal bike trails to check out this autumn when you want a break from your regular routes.

Riding your Bike on or by the Beach

Before you head out, you may want to know a few tricks to make beach riding easier, especially if you are more accustomed to road cycling. Not every bike is ideal for coastal rides; a women’s and men’s comfort bike or hybrid can handle sand well and help you shift from paved paths to off-road conditions. Some people prefer an early start in the day when the winds tend to be calmer; you may want to wear layers if the morning is cooler. Also, sunscreen is a must any time you are outside. Make sure you and your riding companions have plenty of water to avoid dehydration when riding, especially if the temperatures prevent you from working up a sweat.

Best Coastal Bike Trails

Now that you know the basics for a successful ride, where should you go? The US has miles of coastline waiting for you to explore. Some cyclists avoid the Southeast during the fall when hurricane season is in full swing, but the New England coastline is ideal, thanks to the colorful foliage. Check out these two spots for an unforgettable ride:

Cape Cod Rail Trail – This 25-mile ride gives you both forest and coastal vistas to enjoy. The paved trail goes from South Dennis to Yarmouth, with stops in six Cape Cod towns along the way.

The Lake Champlain Bikeway – Large lakes may not be your typical autumn coastal ride, but this 1,600-mile system of loops and trails takes you from upstate New York through Vermont and across the border to Quebec with plenty of leaf-peeping and water views.

If you rather stick to the Pacific Coast for a beach ride or a gentle bike trail for kids near me, plan a visit to one of these locations:

Kitsap Peninsula Trail – You’re in for a treat with an autumn ride through this network of coastal bike paths through Puget Sound. Stick to north-south trails for a more leisurely ride; the east-west routes may be better for advanced cyclists.

Santa Catalina Island – If you avoid this nearby island during the busy summer, then plan for riding the 40 miles of trails in autumn. See if you need a permit for some routes and take a hard helmet to comply with local regulations.

Huntington Beach Bike Trail – at 8.5 miles one way, this may not be the most strenuous, but fall is a much more enjoyable time to take your electric bikes to Orange County for a ride without the crowds.

Hopefully, these suggestions can get you excited about biking this fall. No matter what coast you visit, you are sure to enjoy the benefits that a bike ride delivers.

