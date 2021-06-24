A Look at the Finest Delta-8 Products on the Market Today

Over the past few years, CBD products have become increasingly popular amongst people looking for alternative treatments. In fact, according to research, 33% of US citizens have tried CBD at least once. And while CBD is constantly gaining popularity, another similar compound, called delta-8-THC, is making a name for itself. However, what is delta-8-THC, and more importantly, what are the finest delta-8 products on the market?

The Finest Delta-8 Products

With so many options on the market, it’s hard to find reliable and effective delta-8-THC products. From hemp source to company reputation, there are a lot of things you need to consider before purchasing delta-8. And since we know how much time that can take, we created a list to give you a look at the finest products on the market. Keep in mind that the following list is in no particular order, as all three brands offer high-quality and effective delta-8 products.

Although it is fairly new in the delta-8-THC business, Area52 has quickly made a name for itself as one of the best delta-8 providers, as recommended by Observer.com. With a wide range of products, including tinctures, gummies, and vapes, Area52 is looking to cover the entire delta-8 market. But how are its products?

To put it simply, Area52 is using Colorado-grown hemp and the supercritical CO2 extraction method to create high-quality delta-8 products. As a result, its offering is full of highly potent and reliable products that have no additional chemicals or additives.

Furthermore, Area52 is providing each of its customers with reliable third-party lab tests and certificates of analysis. As a matter of fact, each of its products is tested at different manufacturing stages, giving you accurate information about them. So what do those tests contain? Everything you would expect from third-party lab tests, including potency levels, cannabinoid profile, and content analysis.

Overall, Area52 is one of those companies that constantly perfect its craft and services. Therefore, it manages to blow most of its competitors out of the water with its high-quality products. And while the price point might be a bit steep, its products are worth every single penny.

Finest Labs is another brand that specializes in delta-8-THC products, such as tinctures, gummies, and vapes. Using a similar manufacturing process as Area52, Finest Labs excels in creating high-quality and reliable products.

However, what makes Finest Labs unique is the lower potency that all of its products have. As a result, Finest Labs is the go-to choice for delta-8 newcomers that haven’t figured out their dosage yet. With strengths like 10 mg for gummies and 500 mg for tinctures, it’s easy to find your sweet spot. And best of all, Finest Labs manages to keep its products effective even with a lower potency level.

When it comes to lab tests, Finest Labs offers a variety of tests with each purchase, further increasing its positive reputation. And as with Area52, the lab tests contain information about potency, concentration, and ingredients.

All in all, Finest Labs is the best choice for newcomers and veterans alike that are looking for lower potency products. And if all that wasn’t enough, its affordable prices and reliable customer support should convince you to give its products a try.

3. Delta 8 Pro

Lastly, we have Delta 8 Pro, a battle-hardened veteran of the delta-8-THC industry that delivers high-quality products. Its offering includes everything from vapes and tinctures to brownies and distillates.

Even though it doesn’t provide enough information about its hemp sources, Delta 8 Pro’s products are reliable and effective. With a variety of flavors and potency levels, it’s clear that Delta 8 Pro is trying to cover as much ground as it can.

Moving on to lab tests and we can see that Delta 8 Pro is pretty transparent by providing each purchase with third-party lab tests. And while, as previously mentioned, Delta 8 Pro doesn’t share the hemp source, you can clearly see that its products are solvent-free.

All things considered, Delta 8 Pro is a trusty company that puts a lot of effort into offering some of the most affordable and efficient products on the market. As a result, you should definitely consider giving them a chance, especially if you are looking for a cheaper alternative to Area52.

What Is Delta-8-THC?

Delta-8-THC is a compound extracted from cannabis plants that is well-known for its medicinal properties. From its ability to relieve pain, anxiety, and depression to its anti-inflammatory properties, delta-8 shares a lot of similarities to CBD. However, the biggest difference between the two is that delta-8 has psychoactive properties, allowing its users to get high. Yet, it is much milder and has little to no side effects, compared to its counterpart, delta-9-THC.

Types of Delta-8-THC Products

If you are looking to give delta-8 a try, you will most likely have a hard time deciding what type of products to choose. From delta-8-THC gummies to vapes, the following are the most common types of delta-8 products you will find on the market.

Gummies

Delta-8 gummies are some of the most popular types of cannabis edibles and for a good reason. They are delicious, easy to consume, and you can take them anywhere you want. Yet, what are they made out of? Delta-8 gummies share the same base as normal gummies but with the addition of a delta-8 distillate. However, since they need to go through the digestive system, it can take up to 2 hours before you experience any of the delta-8 effects.

Tinctures

Delta-8-THC tinctures are identical to CBD tinctures as they both contain a distillate suspended in a carrier oil. When it comes to using tinctures, all you have to do is hold it under your tongue for about 60 seconds. Then, depending on your sensitivity and experience, you will feel the effects in about 45 minutes. The biggest drawback is that it’s a bit hard to use tinctures on the go, making them more of a home solution than anything else.

Vapes

If you need efficiency above everything else, then vapes are the fastest and most effective way to consume delta-8. In fact, most people experience the effects of delta-8 in a matter of minutes after inhalation. However, they also last shorter than other formats and can increase your tolerance to delta-8 quickly. Nevertheless, delta-8 vapes remain a fan favorite for their portability and effectiveness.

The Bottom Line

Overall, delta-8-THC is a reliable cannabis derivative that provides a variety of medicinal properties. Yet, with so many different brands, it’s hard to find the right product for you. Luckily, our list will help you decide on a brand, no matter what type of delta-8 products you enjoy. And with a bit of research, you too can discover new and exciting products.

