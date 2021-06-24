A Guide to the Different Types of Paper Used in Kids’ Arts and Craft

When your kid starts expressing an interest in art, especially drawing or painting, it’s essential to give them suitable materials. For starters, a set of crayons and a sketchpad will do. There’s no need to rush in giving them sophisticated art materials yet. But as their talents improve, their supplies would, of course, need an upgrade, and they may want to try their hand at crafts as well.

The most crucial supply in their arts and crafts kit is paper. And it’s not just for drawing or painting. Certain types of paper can also create origami art, greeting cards and act as a base for different kinds of writing and coloring material.

With the correct papers, your child can learn about various arts and crafts and ultimately discover what they enjoy creating the most. So without further ado, here the different types of paper artists and craft makers use:

Copy Paper

The copy paper is the most basic paper type. It’s the one you use for printing documents. Kids can draw or sketch on copy paper, but painting on it may not give them the best experience. Since the material is thin, watercolor will soak through, wrapping the paper.

Copy papers come in varying weights. The standard weight, which is 20 pounds, provides the ideal surface for drawing, doodling, or sketching using a pencil. But for drawings that require a lot of shading, blending, and excessive erasing, a heavier copy paper will work better. Think 24 to 28 pounds.

Art Paper

Art paper has a rough surface, making it good for painting with watercolor. But art paper is already colored, so it’s more commonly used for origami or any folded papercrafts. In any case, letting your kids play with art paper gives them a broader idea of different colors.

Cardstock

This paper crosses the line between cardboard and paper. It’s stiff, smooth, and thin, offering a good surface for oil paints and pretty much any coloring and drawing medium. High-quality cardstock paper is ideal for creating greeting cards.

In addition, cardstock also accommodates cut-out shapes and animals well. If you don’t have spare cardboard for your kids’ crafts, cardstock will do. It’s stiff enough to stay upright as long as you secure its “feet” with a durable adhesive. It can also withstand the weight of googly eyes.

Construction Paper

Construction paper can look similar to cardstock paper since it’s also stiff and thicker than copy paper and art paper. But it’s not a good surface for paint because it isn’t thick enough. Instead, use it for drawing or doodling with a colored pen, crayon, or marker pen. Construction paper can also make great folded papercrafts.

Tissue Paper

The paper that’s often stuffed in your online order boxes is tissue paper. They add weight to the box, protect your items, or add an aesthetic element, especially if it’s in a box of cosmetics or lifestyle products. But tissue paper is capable of more. In art, they can create a faux stained glass effect. They can also mimic watercolors; you can dampen the paper and let its pigment drip.

Origami Paper

This paper is, well, for creating origami. It comes in different colors and patterns, so kids will have a lot of fun creating projects using it. Depending on their skill level, they can form a simple bird, fish, frog, dog, cat, or something niftier like an origami bouquet. They can attach that to a cardstock greeting card and add a touch of artistry to the item.

Acrylic Paper and Watercolor Paper

Acrylic paints, of course, call for acrylic paper. Watercolor paper also works. Both paper types are cold-press, meaning they have a rougher texture that allows the paint to adhere better and dry faster. Charcoal and dry pastel can also find cold-press papers friendly. Oil paint may be good, but oil paints usually work better on thicker and heavier papers.

Recycled Paper

The paper bags you bring home from the grocery store can be reused as an arts or crafts material. Cardboard boxes also count as recycling paper. Don’t throw them away immediately and lock them away in a cupboard. If your child is bored but isn’t in the mood to paint, give them some recycled paper and challenge them to turn it into another useful item.

Papers aren’t created equal, so choose carefully and find out the kind of art your kid does the most. If they love painting more than any other kind of art, get them a paper for painting, or introduce them to the canvas right away. Your kid can create a timeless piece of art with the right paper.

Meta title: Different Types of Paper for Children’s Arts and Crafts

meta desc: A sketchpad and a set of crayons can create more than basic art, but to enhance your kid’s talent, they need sophisticated supplies, like the right paper.

Related

Comments

comments