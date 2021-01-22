Recycling Cooking Oil – The Benefits

Even with the increase in campaigns on the importance of protecting the environment, many people are still not conscious of the effects of their daily habits on the environment. Every day, people continuously make choices that harm the environment. One of the ways people harm the environment is through the disposal of used cooking oil.

Many restaurants, hotels, and homes dispose of used cooking oil through the drain. With time, this causes clogging in drainage pipes and sewer lines, as some of it finds its way to the environment and marine ecosystem. If proper measures are not taken while disposing of used oil, it becomes a risk to the environment.

Most people do not know any better because they are unaware that old cooking oil can be recycled and that there are numerous benefits associated with recycling used cooking oil.

Here are some of the benefits of recycling used cooking oil.

Used cooking oil can create renewable energy.

According to statistics, more than 2.5 billion gallons of cooking oil are used every year, posing a major problem in disposal.

Most homes, restaurants, and hotels disposal of used cooking oil through the drainage system. Eventually, this leads to clogging, which causes major issues with the drainage system in the long run. Sometimes, the overflow can find its way to the streets and environment, which can cause irreversible damage.

As recycling methods continue to evolve, recycling used cooking oil produces biodiesel as one of the byproducts. Biodiesel is a renewable form of energy, making it environmentally friendly. This fuel is used as an alternative to fossil fuel for diesel engines used to power vehicles and machines.

Reducing cleanup costs

Most hospitals, hotels, and restaurants dispose of used cooking oil through the drain, which is linked to a waste disposal plant. However, what most people do not know is that water and oil have different properties.

Unlike water, used cooking oil will solidify with a reduction in temperatures. This causes clogging, which eventually leads to drainage system complications in the entire building.

A simple plumbing job can cost the management a lot of money. Clogging in the drainage pipes also encourages pathogenic bacteria breeding, which puts the hotel or restaurant under threat of disease outbreaks and a possible shutdown.

Recycling cooking oil is a cheaper alternative when it comes to the disposal of used oil. With recycling, you will eliminate the possibility of clogging due to oil solids in the drains, which reduces the plumbing expenses.

Creating jobs

Production of safer and sustainable alternatives to diesel is becoming common in different parts of the world. In turn, there has been a rise in the number of oil recycling companies that invest in creating biodiesel. With this rise, the number of jobs created also increases.

Deciding to collaborate with an oil recycling company is one of the best ways your business can support economic growth and sustainability by creating job opportunities.

Recycling protects the environment.

Protecting the environment should be the main reason for considering recycling used cooking oil. A major cause for the rise in environmental temperatures is greenhouse gases.

Greenhouse gases are emitted from modern transport methods such as ships, aircraft, trains, and cars powered using fossil fuel. These gases emitted to the environment include methane and carbon dioxide, affecting the ozone layer. This causes heat waves on the earth’s surface, in turn leading to a rise in temperatures.

Some countries have put in place strict regulatory measures to reduce the emission of these harmful gases to the environment by encouraging the use of renewable energy like biodiesel.

Biofuels can reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in the environment by up to 90%. When done long term, this helps to reverse the effects on the ozone layer.

When people understand the benefits they can enjoy from proper disposal of used cooking oil, they also understand the importance of proper disposal to the environment. This is the first step towards conversing the environment for humankind.

