Choosing the Right Berkey Filter System Size

Remember the tale of Goldilocks? She tried out a few different options until the porridge, the chair and bed fit her just right. Berkey Filters offers several different water filter system sizes for just the right fit in any situation, but there’s no need to be a modern day Goldilocks. Find all of the information you need right here!

For When You’re On the Road

The smallest size is the Travel Berkey, and it lives up to its name. This one is ideal for those on the road. At a holding capacity of 1.5 gallons, it’s the perfect size for RV’s or camping. It best serves households that have one to three people. It sits at 19 inches tall and 7.5 inches wide. When the upper chamber is nested in the lower chamber it’s a compact 11 inches by 7.5 inches. The Travel Berkey holds a maximum of two black Berkey Filters and can accommodate two fluoride filters.

The Best Seller

Everyone’s favorite is the Big Berkey. Perfect for couples and small families, it’s versatile and accommodates just about any situation. The Big Berkey holds 2.25 gallons and is 21 inches tall by 8.5 inches wide. It comes with two Black Berkey filters, but can hold up to four. Couples or families are easily served by the Big Berkey. It’s also great for active individuals who drink a lot of water or frequently have guests over. For storage or transport, the upper chamber fits into the lower chamber to make it 13 inches by 8.5 inches. First-time buyers usually purchase a Big Berkey because it’s suitable for many living situations.

The Light (Plastic) Option

The Berkey Light holds 2.75 gallons. It’s called the Berkey Light because it weighs less than its counterparts at seven pounds when empty. It is made of high quality, BPA free, food-grade, co-polyester plastic. It sits at a height of 28 inches and 9 inches wide. It is the only system that comes with a base, elevating it six inches. The Berkey Light is for those who hate surprises. The ability to see through the chambers removes any guessing of how much water is in the Berkey and when it’s time for a refill. It can hold up to four black Berkey filters. The Berkey Light works well for households of two people up to six people.

For Large Families & Offices

A step up in water filtering capacity is the Imperial Berkey. It holds 4.5 gallons and is the first model to allow up to six black Berkey Filters, which also means it can hold up to six fluoride filters. The Imperial Berkey is 10 inches wide and 27 inches tall. When needed it can collapse to 10 inches by 19 inches. Large families or families with high water consumption are easily supplied with plenty of water. This is also a great option for small offices. Offer employees and patrons the purest water for a great experience.

The Biggest Berkey of All

Sitting at a tall 31 inches and 11 inches across the Crown Berkey is the largest option. It holds a massive six gallons and eight black Berkey Filters. The Crown Berkey serves eight or more people like it’s nothing. That’s a lot of water! In an emergency situation, the Crown Berkey could provide enough drinking water for up to 150 people. This is for those who are extra thirsty or use Berkey water for everything–drinking, cooking, pets, watering plants, washing produce, canning, filling humidifiers, and whatever else. It would also be a great option for offices to keep employees hydrated or for yoga studios to offer participants.

For Hikers and Backpackers

Don’t forget about the smaller, mobile options like the Go Berkey Kit holding one quart of water and the Berkey Sport bottle which holds 22 ounces. The Go Berkey Kit is 14 inches tall by 4 inches wide. The Sport Berkey dimensions are 11 inches by 2.5 inches.

BerkeyFilters.com offers several options for the right-sized system. Between the six different systems there are options for one person, all the way up to a dozen people.

