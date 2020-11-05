Anxiety, Depression, and Full Spectrum CBD: A True Story

Let me tell you a story about Katie.

The story centers around a lady by the name of Katie who is in a deep depression. She had been dealing with depression and sleep apnea for years. She could feel herself spiralling out of control and then got really bad at one point. She noticed how everyone around her became jolly and happy. They started acting totally out of character. She was confused and hated it.

One day she gave up at work and sat in the parking lot outside of her work trying to figure out why she felt so bad. She began to think about why she had negative feelings. She saw a CBD tincture she bought a week ago and forgot about. She could feel her heat rising. She knew she had to calm down. She put a few drops of the oil under your tongue and waited… It took maybe 10-20 seconds and she started to feel a calming feeling reaching her mind.

It started to work! She started thinking about all the great things in her life. She started to feel good. Jessica was optimistic now. She had been overly positive. She started driving. She thought about how happy she was that she finally felt better.

She started to relax more and more. She felt a new wave of optimism and hope for the first time in months. She started to relish the feeling.

She thought about how wonderful it was that life could be so good to her. She thought about all the changes she would make and the experiences she would have that day. She was feeling good again.

She went to the grocery store and bought some really healthy ingredients. She decided she was going to cook dinner tonight. She felt the excitement building. It was a Friday, no one would be home, and she could do what she wanted.

In short, she was able to relax and it helped her to combat the depression. She was very happy now. She thought about all the things she was going to do. She thought about all the things she has accomplished. She felt good. She felt inspired. She felt she was ten years younger. She felt happy.

It’s inspiring, isn’t it?

The story was found on https://biomdplus.com/cbd-oil-for-anxiety/

We already know everything there is to know about cannabidiol (as it is scientifically known) but we constantly get asked what exactly full-spectrum CBD oil is, how it is different from other CBD products that are available, and what its many advantages are.

We’ll address these questions in more detail later but first, let’s discuss what full-spectrum CBD oil is in the first place.

What exactly is full-spectrum CBD oil?

Full-spectrum CBD is a hemp derivative and contains a wide spectrum of cannabinoids beyond what you will find in other CBD products, including THC. It also contains other naturally occurring elements found in the hemp plant, including terpenes (known to reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and aid with sleep), fatty acids (for brain health), essential vitamins, protein, and much, much more.

Full-spectrum CBD oil is often called whole-plant CBD extract due to the fact that it contains more of the beneficial properties of the plant. The main alternative to full-spectrum CBD oil (other than marijuana) is CBD isolate which contains only the CBD molecule mechanically isolated from the hemp plant.

What are the differences between full-spectrum CBD oil and CBD isolate products?

CBD isolate removes all traces of THC, the chemical in hemp that produces a high, but the process also removes many of the beneficial properties of the plant. While full spectrum CBD oil keeps some of the THC present (but below the 0.3% required by law) it also retains many of the other nutritional and beneficial compounds found in the plant, as mentioned above.

So, is full-spectrum CBD oil a better alternative to CBD isolate?

We would say for most people yes. CBD isolate is a bit like selling fruit and vegetables that have been stripped of all their vitamins and nutritional benefits. It does have a variety of health benefits (such as anti-cancer properties and relief from neurodegenerative diseases), but research has shown that the different cannabinoids and terpenes found in the cannabis plant work better together and provide more beneficial properties in unison than when taken separately. This is called the “Entourage Effect”.

Are there any other benefits to full-spectrum CBD oil?

Yes, there are. Here are a few key ones to look out for:

Vitamins Everywhere

On top of the health benefits of the cannabinoids listed above, full-spectrum CBD oil also contains a variety of vitamins, with vitamins A, C, E, and B found in abundance in the product.

Vitamin A is essential for growth and development and is important for the immune system. It also helps with vision and is a great way to ensure retina health

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant and is a great way to keep your immune system healthy. It can also help control high blood pressure and may provide better memory health.

Vitamin E is primarily used to regulate the amount of vitamin A found in the body and can also provide a boost to the immune system as well as your skin health. Research also shows that it can promote blood circulation and will help prevent blood clots (especially useful for those with blood conditions).

Vitamin B can help increase energy levels in the body as well as enhancing mood and improving memory. It also helps to boost skin condition and hair health while providing a stimulus to the immune system.

Amino Acids

Full-spectrum CBD oil contains over 20 amino acids. Amino acids are known for their brain and muscle health properties and can help with things like sleep problems, exercise performance (due to their recovery properties), hair problems, anxiety and other mood issues, and are even suspected to have antiaging properties.

Fatty Acids

Another compound found in full spectrum CBD oil are fatty acids, including Omega 3 and Omega 6. Fatty acids are great for cognitive and heart health and are known to help prevent cancer and maintain eye health.

Dietary Fibre

We all know we need to consume dietary fibre to keep our digestive system healthy, but did you know that full-spectrum CBD oil is a good source of nutrients for promoting stomach and bowel health? As full spectrum CBD oil is a whole plant product, it contains many of the fibre compounds required by our bodies to keep our digestive system ticking along nicely.

What about THC? Can this be found in Full Spectrum CBD?

As mentioned earlier in the article, full spectrum CBD products do contain THC, in very small amounts. THC is the compound found in marijuana that produces a high when consumed. While full-spectrum CBD oil contains a small amount, it is below the legal 0.3% limit governed by federal law and provides little in the way of intoxication. All batches of CBD oil are tested by DEA registered third-party lab in the U.S. and are certified to be below the legal limit before they go on sale.

Yes, but can I get high from full-spectrum CBD oil?

No. The amount of THC concentration found in full spectrum CBD oil is so low that it has no realistic chance of getting you high, no matter how much you consume.

Full-spectrum CBD oil is made from Hemp, does that mean it is a form of Marijuana?

There are 3 different cannabis plant types in the world- Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis. Hemp and marijuana are two different plants in the Cannabis sativa species but the level of THC in marijuana is far higher than that found in Hemp.

Is full-spectrum CBD oil legal?

We wouldn’t be talking about it if it wasn’t. Full-spectrum CBD oil is now legal in all 50 states in the U.S. and was removed from the DEA’s purview by the 2018 Farm Bill. The bill made the growing, refining, and sale of hemp and any hemp-based extracts legal, so long as the level of THC found in the products falls below 0.3%.

In Conclusion

As you can see, full spectrum CBD oil is a great product with a wide variety of health benefits. Yes, many people will struggle to get past the stigma of consuming a hemp-based product but for those that do, the advantages will soon become apparent.

Related

Comments

comments