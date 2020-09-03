It Rained Cannabis In Tel Aviv Today VIDEO

Hundreds of 2-gram bags containing marijuana dropped out of the sky over Rabin Square, for the comfort and delight of the population enduring pandemic times. It was the brainchild of a Telegram group calling themselves “Green Drone,” who champions making cannabis legal in Israel.

Green Drone published a mysterious message on Telegram before releasing cannabis to the wind. It read:

“It’s time my dear brothers. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the green drone, handing out free cannabis from the sky… Enjoy my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love.”

Apparently the freebies are a promotional campaign whose target market is people who will find getting their grass hard in an imminent Covid-19 lockdown. (Cannabis is being tested in Israeli hospitals to alleviate Covid-19 effects).

While Tel Avivians scrambled to pick the little bags off the street, the police were less than pleased with Green Drone’s altruistic gesture. The two men who operated the drone have been arrested.

An announcement of the “Cannabis Rain Project” drops on the Telegram channel said that 1 kilogram (or 2.2 pounds) of cannabis, divided into 2 gram bags, will be dropped each week in a different part of the country.

