How to Make Your Lifestyle Greener

Are you looking to live a greener lifestyle and become more environmentally-conscious? It is clear that now is the time to take action to reduce environmental impact and when everyone takes steps (even small ones) it will be then that we start to see positive change and heal the planet. There are lots of easy and effective ways to lead a greener lifestyle – read on for a few ideas.

Become a Vegan

It is one of the more challenging steps to take for many but becoming a vegan can greatly reduce your impact, plus you will also find that this will help you to lead a healthier lifestyle and you could also save a lot of money. If you are unable to be a vegan, even cutting back on meat consumption can make a big difference by reducing the emission of GWP gasses and lessening the need for land for livestock.

Reduce Energy Consumption

The average home uses an enormous amount of energy each month for heating, electricity, washing, lighting and more. Cutting down on your energy usage in the home will make a big difference to your environmental impact, plus you could also make huge savings on your utility bill. A few effective ways to reduce energy consumption include:

Energy efficient appliances and lightbulbs

Switching items off when not in use

Smart thermostat

Washing clothes on cold

Using a drying rack instead of tumble dryer

Drive Less

Another smart change to make is to drive less and this is another way to save money each month too. Walking/cycling where possible is free and a healthy way to get around while for other journeys you could get the train to your destination. As an example, the train from Cambridge to Ely will be a much cleaner method of transportation than driving, plus it can take the stress out of driving too.

Reusable Bags

One of the easiest ways to lead a greener lifestyle is simply to start using reusable bags. Traditional plastic bags are incredibly wasteful but a strong, canvas bag is an environmentally-friendly option and one which is much more reliable and can be used in many different ways.

These are a few of the most effective ways that you can lead a greener lifestyle. It is important for everyone to take a look at their lifestyle and habits and to find ways that they can reduce their impact and when everyone does this it will start to show positive results.

