Corona creates urgency for healing hemp CBD products

CBD. THC. Some people including myself say these words as loosely as CNN or TLC. For anyone who has been exposed to the medical cannabis industry, or the recreational one, THC and CBD are the key words that anyone who is self-medicating wants to know.

Cannabis oil, drops, tinctures, patches. CBD in your cola. In your morning cereal? THC for pain relief? Where are you to start? Cannabis or hemp? If you are not from Canada or a State where cannabis is legal, it’s better to ask a friend what this all means and how you might be able to obtain medicine that can alleviate a range of symptoms and conditions. From the extreme, like treating the corona virus, or epilepsy, to just helping you chill out. If you have doubts, just stick to products sourced from hemp.

In States where legislation is not clear or to be determined, people are finding an easier and simpler way to get some relief from the marijuana plant using healing products that only contain CBD. CBD stands for cannabidiol and it is one of at least 100 healing molecules in the cannabis plant, but it’s also in the hemp plant too. The reason cannabis has been demonized is not because of CBD, it’s because of THC, the part of the cannabis that gives you the high, along with other therapeutic benefits.

To stay on the safe side and to give people the unique benefits of CBD, some companies, like a new one in New York called Healist Naturals just uses 100% hemp-derived CBD in their products. The company uses an organic broad-spectrum CBD component of hemp, related to the cannabis plant which is 100% free from THC. So if it’s allowed or not (see New York Times on cannabis legalization) is out of the question. It is.

Healist’s products are designed for calm, relief, sleep and well-being. The company tells me that they are designed to help consumers restore their body’s innate capacity to heal.

“The combination of natural yet potent ingredients backed by science, rigorous testing, a commitment to sustainability and a consumer-first mindset, are what set us apart from those who have come before us and those who will follow,” says Michael Bryce, co-founder at Healist.

Home-Grown Benefits

The formulations contain a blend of natural active ingredients and U.S. grown

All products are clean and natural, triple lab tested, vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and contain 0.0% THC

Each product is packaged using sustainable materials including ocean waste plastic, with plans to have 100% of its plastic Ocean Waste Certified (OWP) by the end of 2020.

As a New York City based business, Healist says they want to do whatever it can to help the local community (read about our writer’s corona experience in NY) which has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The company says it will donate one dollar for every order you make to the to the NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund with a minimum of $5k donation until the end of May.

