Your Favorite Items at Home Swapped With Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Switching to an eco-friendly lifestyle doesn’t have to involve a complete overhaul. The way to do it is by making one small change at a time. If you’re struggling to figure out where to start, here are some simple alternatives you can do for a more eco-friendly home.

1. Reusable water bottle

Ditch the plastic water bottle and opt to use a reusable one instead. Use it in your home and wherever you go. It takes some time to adjust to carrying a water bottle everywhere but you’ll find that it’s cheaper and more convenient. Most places offer free refills on water and you never have to struggle finding a store that sells bottled water if you’re thirsty. Or for your home, try the clay purifier above. It’s an ancient idea.

2. Reusable coffee cup

If you’re an on-the-go type of person, you may prefer to pick up your daily cup-of-joe at the coffee shop. Consider switching to a reusable coffee cup. Yes, it’s an additional thing to carry in your bag but most reusable coffee cups are collapsible thus saving you space! You might even save money as some cafes offer discounts to customers who bring their own cups.

3. Reusable beauty products

Tampons and napkins add up to a lot of waste in landfills. You can make the eco-friendly switch by using a cup or reusable pad instead. They’re a one-time investment that will last you for many years.

Another beauty item you can replace is the make-up remover. Instead of cotton buds of wipes, you can use reusable cotton pads instead. They’re inexpensive and are made with natural materials that don’t harm your skin.

Shampoo bars are also becoming a big hit in the zero-waste industry. After you’ve used up all the shampoo in your home, make the switch to shampoo bars. They don’t contain parabens or require those bulky plastic bottles and they last longer too!

4. Reusable bags

Always have one ready in your bag in case you need to make a quick trip to the grocery store.

You don’t have to buy those trendy canvas bags in order to make shopping greener. Simply dig up old bags that you don’t use anymore and carry those whenever you go out to shop.

Have some reusable produce bags ready as well. That way, you don’t need to use plastic to separate fruits and vegetables that you buy. For this, you can use old clothes that you don’t wear anymore and sew them to make produce bags.

5. Eco-friendly sleep

We spend a third of our lives in bed. It makes sense then to invest in mattresses, pillows, and beddings that are comfortable to sleep in. The problem is that these items need to be replaced every few years, after which they end up getting thrown in landfills, taking as long as 80 to 120 years to decompose. A way to make this part of your life more sustainable is by investing in sleep products that are made with natural materials.

You can start with small ticket items such as eco-friendly pillows and beddings. Then once it’s time to replace your mattress, go ahead and invest in an eco-friendly mattress for better sleep. These items are mostly made with earth-friendly materials that don’t harm the environment. Best of all, they’re non-toxic.

6. Natural cleaners

You don’t need every type of harsh cleaner for specific items in your home. You only need baking soda, vinegar, dish soap or castile soap, hydrogen peroxide, and lemons to have a clean home. There are several combinations of these ingredients that make the perfect solution for cleaning every nook and cranny.

7. Use what you already have

Some sustainable options are not always necessary. For example, you can use some old items in your home instead of those new eco-friendly alternatives being marketed to you. Sure, bamboo brushes and metal straws are certainly more sustainable but if you still have a well-functioning one in your home, refrain from buying until you really need to replace it.

Which of these eco friendly swaps are you excited to try? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

