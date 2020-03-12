Reasons why interested candidates should study engineering

The life of an engineering student is never easy! It’s a rigorous course, that hardly leaves any candidate scope for private space during their study years. There are ample debates and discussions about the course and future of engineering as a career opportunity. However, today, in 2020, with the development of technology and upgradation of the new-age living, the engineering community has changed. It has contributed to significant additions in technology. And this makes students aspire to be an engineer and pursue a career that brings then a promising job and career. Hence, students must learn about engineering and have a basic overview of it right in their high-school. There are a few leading high-schools that design an exciting and informative course for the same. To know more about this, you can check out engineering summer school.

Today, engineering still happens to be one of the most popular and profitable subjects that students want to major in. The engineers get engaged in all aspects of technology, which comprises new materials, medicine, energy, electronics, transportation, and many more. If you want to pursue engineering and are in two minds, you need to consider the following pointers:

1. It is one of the highest-paid professions

The starting earning for engineers is the highest for most college degrees. A chemical engineer with a bachelor’s degree would earn anything like $57,000. It was a Forbes estimate based on the statistics in 2015. Chances the amount has increased today. And with more experience, an engineer has the opportunity to add to his salary.

2. There are lucrative job opportunities

It’s mostly gossip that engineering students don’t get their desired jobs! The truth is engineering jobs are still the ones that have increased demand. Interestingly, engineers are hardly unemployed. So, you can always stay secure of a job, should you pursue an engineering course.

3. An engineering degree can help you become a CEO

It is interesting to note that the majority of Fortune 500 CEOs have engineering as their under-graduation degree. Other popular degrees that CEOs opt-in for apart from engineering is economics and business administration. The engineers are skilled in working with a competent team and can lead teams and projects. Also, engineers study business and economics. Hence, it is a natural fit when someone wants to climb high up the management level or want to start a brand-new company.

4. Engineering helps to unlock avenues for layers of professional advancement

Engineers have skills that help them in professional advancement. It also leads to personal development, as well. Simply put, engineers will know the way to assess and resolve problems, effectively work in a team, smoothly interact with other teammates, cater to the deadlines, and efficiently manage projects and staff. The study of engineering involves the end-to-end study and also brings in travel opportunities.

5. Engineering can help you with a prospective career

Do you score high in maths and science? And do you have no idea about what you want to do in life? If you’ve answered yes to both these questions, chances are you can make use of your engineering degree. It helps you to land with a prospective job and then shift to any other direction that you might deem fit. Also, it’s interesting to note that engineers don’t merely study maths and science. They also learn about communication, economics, ethics, and business management. Later on, they can use their experience to start a business.

6. Engineers have job satisfaction

Job security and fulfilment translates to happiness. Engineers have experienced a stable job, flexible working hours, job security, increased salaries, excellent benefits, and many more.

7. Engineers can make a difference

Some of the real-world issues get addressed by the engineers! They can come up with advanced machinery that helps in accomplishing a challenging task. Most engineers work towards contributing a better way of living by resolving issues like pollutions, updating living conditions, harnessing energy sources, generating new structures, and coming up with advanced medical discoveries. Engineers can apply ethics to know answers to a few crucial questions.

8. Engineering as a subject has a glorious history

It is interesting to know that engineering, in a rather new-age sense, traces back its history to the Roman Era. The term “Engineer” gets inspired by a Latin word, which means “ingenuity.” The Roman engineers designed the heated floors, developed aqueducts, and many more. They have ample accomplishments to their credit. Engineers have always been associated with developing useful and essential structures. For instance, a set of engineers did develop the Egyptian and Aztec pyramids, Hanging Gardens of Babylon, and the Great Wall of China as well.

Hence, students must know whether they have the correct aptitude for pursuing engineering or not. A well-designed course in a high-school can create the perfect foundation for interested candidates to pursue engineering as a degree and career for life.

