Eggplant’s ancient arrival discovered in Israel

The earliest evidence of the arrival of eggplants in this Israel was found in Jerusalem in a 1,100-year-old refuse pit. This finding reveals what people were eating in Jerusalem in the Early Islamic period, or the Abbasid period – 750–940 CE). A trove of eggplant seeds were found alongside thousands of grape seeds, olive and Christ’s thorn jujube pits, black mulberries, lentils, figs and more.

“The eggplant seeds, which originated in Persia, are just one example of the research potential of ancient refuse,” says Nahshon Szanton, excavation director for the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Among the findings was an ancient lamp bearing the inscription “baracha” or blessing, in Arabic. Also found were bones from cattle, fish and birds, as well as many types of seeds. These represent a variety of foods and vegetable products – legumes, fruit and vegetables, as well as edible wild grasses that were also used as spices and for medicinal purposes.

According to the scholars: “Finding thousands of grape seeds in a refuse pit could attest to industrial activity involving grapes. Wine may have been produced here, or, more likely, grape honey (dibes). We know that with the Muslim conquest grape honey production became more prevalent in the area while wine production declined due to the Muslim religious ban on alcoholic beverages.”

Share this: Email

Print

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Pocket



Comments

comments