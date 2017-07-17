Eco-friendly headscarves (and more!) made from plastic bottles

In a recycler’s reinvention of the Rumpelstiltskin fairy tale, a Malaysian manufacturer is crafting eco-friendly fashion from melted and discarded plastic bottles.

Waste2Wear also creates garments (think medical scrubs, spa robes, and school uniforms) for high volume customers who seek a more sustainable approach to their businesses. As example, Tropical Islands Spa and Resort in Germany welcomes over a million annual visitors, each of them given a bespoke kimono for use during their stay. The resort approached Waste2Wear, concerned with the environmental impact of their robe givewaway. Together, they developed a full cradle-to-cradle solution to make sure their used garments would not end up in landfills.

Waste2Wear has developed an eco-friendly hijab made from recycled drinks containers. The chiffon-like material in each Green Hijab is made from 6 post-consumer plastic bottles. They come in three colorways (violet, blue, and green) packed in a box (made from recycled and biodegradable paper) with a story card (printed in soy ink) that explains how the product is made. It’s a perfect gift that also helps clean the environment by diverting throwaway materials from landfills or ocean dumping.

The company encourages high volume customers (who use mainly disposable or semi-disposable products) to send back their garments so they can be used as a feedstock for next-generation garments. This cradle-to-cradle maunfacturing loop turns traditional waste into wearable fabric:

Step 1: Plastic bottles are stripped of caps and labels, then thoroughly cleaned to remove any residue or contaminants.

Step 2: The plastic is processed into flakes and washed again to ensure there is nothing left but 100% RPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) remaining.

Step 3: The clean flakes are transformed into small pellets of pure recycled plastic that is virtually indistinguishable from “virgin” PET (polyethylene terephthalate).

Step 4: The pellets are then extruded into yarn which can be tinted as any color.

Step 5: The 100% recycled polyester yarn can be used on its own or blended with other eco-friendly yarns to produce Waste2Wear® fabrics.