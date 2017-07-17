Cutting energy costs of landmark lights

A recent infographic from Festive Lights reveals the cost of lighting the world’s most famously lit landmarks and the energy expended in doing so.

From the infamous Las Vegas Strip to the illuminations of Blackpool, landmarks around the world have always stunned visitors by lighting themselves spectacularly to highlight their best features. Indoor and outdoor lighting company, Festive Lights, have investigated the most brightly lit landmarks, how much energy these attractions use and how much it costs to light them per day.

Notable examples revealed in the infographic include Times Square with its 55 giant LED displays using 161 megawatts per day and costing almost £20,000, and the unfinished Ain Dubai at Bluewaters Island UAE which will be the world’s largest ferris wheel – the lighting alone on this is expected to cost up to £1560 per day to run on 14 megawatts of electricity.

But outshining the rest was the Las Vegas Strip, costing an estimated £960,000 for up to 8000 megawatts per day.

The information for each landmark is below:

Las Vegas Strip

· 8000 megawatts of electricity each day.

· £960,000 per day to run.

· The MGM hotel’s electricity bill alone will be minimum $100,000 per month.

Times Square

· 161 megawatts per day.

· £19,320 per day to run.

· 55 giant LED displays.

Eiffel Tower

· 22 megawatts of electricity per day.

· £2640 per day to run.

· Lit by 20,000 light bulbs.

Blackpool Illuminations

· 15 megawatts per day.

· £758 per day to run.

· The illuminations at Blackpool shine non-stop for 66 nights.

Ain Dubai, Bluewaters Island, UAE

· 14 megawatts of electricity per day.

· £1560 per day to run.

· The wheel is unfinished but planned to be the largest ferris wheel in the world at 210m. It will carry 1400 passengers in 48 capsules (compared to the London Eye’s 32) and house an 80m LED advertising screen.

Spectra Light & Water Show at Marina Bay Sands

· 2.5 megawatts per day.

· £300 per day to run.

· Uses energy efficient bulbs with a 470 watt fixture producing light output similar to a 4000 watt search light.

Christmas Light Display at Petrie Plaza Mall, Canberra

· 0.78 megawatts per day.

· £95 per day to run.

· This is the largest Christmas light display in the world, using 1.2 million LED lights and 75 miles of cable.

Stephen Alty, General Manager at Festive Lights, said: “You can’t travel to a city or landmark around the world without noticing how lighting designers have created spectacular displays out of LED lighting to impress visitors. LEDs have been around for a while now, but in recent years, designs have really gone wild with spectacular lighting shows thrown into the mix alongside the landmarks themselves. Our infographic reveals just how impressive these designs are.”

