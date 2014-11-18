Hanging Gardens of Babylon inspire water farming called hydroponics

Growing crops by hydroponic farming, or on water, has been practiced since the ancient Babylonians planted their legendary Hanging Gardens of Babylon. These were the world’s first vertical farms concept.

Hydroponic water gardens also include roof top gardens in Middle East cities like Beirut and Cairo.

In fact, the practice of hydroponic, water based farming for smart city farms is becoming so popular, that people living in urban environments can benefit from internet databases to obtain “how-to” information for turning their balconies, back yard terraces; and even spare rooms into flourishing hydroponic agricultural wonders with the right equipment, nutrients and lighting.

Even a small terrace can produce good growth yields if there is adequate light and the proper nutrients.

Depending on how much you want to invest in your hydroponic water farm project and what type of plant or vegetable to grow there, you can start a hydroponic garden with a few pieces of plastic piping; or for those wishing to plant “secret gardens” requiring indoor lighting (for cannabis or similar plants) the equipment and work involved can be considerably more.

The actual groing process will need to formulate the right combination of water, lighting, oxygen and nutrients to enable proper plant growth and yields. There are plenty of guides on what is required; including a site called High Times (you figure out the meaning).

According to this site, it’s important to use the best quality water. Using tap water that has a lot of impurities will “lock up” nutrients, creating deficient plants that yield poorly and are susceptible to diseases and pests. The chlorine in tapwater also kills off the beneficial microbial life that helps plant roots. This is also true for growing in soil as well.

Water used for hydroponic water farming can be purified successfully by using filtering systems like reverse osmosis which involves a special membrane to filter out impurities. This is essentially the same reverse osmosis process that is used in desalination to create clean, fresh drinking water from seawater.

For successful hydroponic water gardening of Cannabis plants, follow steps 3 and 4 in the following article 4 Ways to Grow Legal Cannabis.

In most Western countries, as well as in Israel, only the growing of Cannabis for medical purposes is allowed; and this only by obtaining a special permit to do so. Laws are changing quickly in America that many states now do not require permits.

If this permit can be obtained, hydroponic gardening can be done outdoors; including doing so in roof top gardens that are perfect for people living in crowded urban areas. Also known as medical marijuana, extracts from cannabis plants are being used to treat adverse symptoms of chemo therapy in cancer treatment; and for diseases like AIDS.

New research in the UK on the medical benefits of Cannabis is linking Cannabis chemical extracts like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) to reducing the size of brain tumors.

Receiving a license to grow medical Cannabis is not any easy task, however, as one Israeli family learned. If going through the legal process of obtaining a license to grow medical Cannabis seems to be difficult, stick to growing organic veggies like lettuce, tomatoes, squash, and herbs. It’s a great way to get a high yield and a constant supply of fresh food out of tight spaces.

Image of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon from Shutterstock

