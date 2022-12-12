Supplements That Might Actually Help

Many nutritional supplements are nothing more than marketing hype. That said, some of them truly seem to work. They might assist with health challenges or even with losing fat and gaining lean muscle. In the following paragraphs, you’ll learn about some of the supplements out there that actually work and what they do.

Vitamin B12

This vitamin plays a critical role in the formation of red blood cells, nerve function, cell metabolism, and the actual production of DNA. You can get it from Vitamin B12 supplements, and food sources such as dairy, fish, meat, and poultry products. There are even some foods that it’s added to, like fortified breakfast cereals. If you need it, you can also get it as an injection or in the form of a nasal spray.

Amino Acids

The most critical benefits of this particular supplement include the possibility of increasing the loss of fat, less fatigue, a boost in cognitive function, less inflammation, more rapid growth of muscle, more endurance, and it offers support to repair processes. While all of those benefits are all well and good, there may be a side effect or two when you take amino acid supplements. These include things like a loss of coordination and fatigue. As with anything, if you’re planning on beginning to take this supplement, talk with your doctor first.

Rhodiola

This is an herb that’s native to more arctic regions. It’s been used for centuries as a medicinal plant in Greece, Russia, France, Sweden, and Iceland. People who use rhodiola say that it may help to reduce fatigue and improve cognition. Even though this herb is considered to be safe, it may cause effects like excessive saliva production in some people and dry mouth for others, and even dizziness. If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, you should stay away from this supplement as there hasn’t been enough research to determine if it’s safe for you and the baby.

Probiotics

As far as probiotics go, you need to be careful. Many foods that claim to have probiotic content don’t actually contain the strains that are able to survive the severe conditions inside the stomach. You should also know that more strains of probiotics don’t always necessarily mean better.

The crucial thing is to find a strain or product that’s been studied to treat whatever health condition you want to improve. Have a conversation with your doctor about which ones you should be taking for which conditions. Remember that lifestyle and diet remain the most critical determining factors when it comes to the composition of gut microbes.

Zinc

Zinc is more than just an essential trace mineral. It’s also the second most plentiful metal found in humans. Since our bodies don’t store this metal in excess of what we need, it needs to be consumed on a regular basis as a part of our diet. Some of the benefits you may see from taking a zinc supplement include things like a boost to the immune system and a decrease in respiratory tract infections, the flu, ear infections, and the common cold.

Some side effects can include stomach and kidney damage, metallic taste, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Side effects that might occur when zinc is applied to the skin include things like tingling, itching, stinging, and burning.

When it comes to supplements of any kind, do your homework before taking any. Be sure that whatever supplement you happen to be considering has been studied extensively for efficacy and safety. Also, talk to your physician before starting any new supplement. This is especially important if you have any health issues.

Comments

comments